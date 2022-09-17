ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Menu’ Review: Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in a Restaurant Thriller That Gives Foodie Culture the Slicing and Dicing It Deserves

By Owen Gleiberman
SFGate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review

The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy