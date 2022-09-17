ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
PHOENIX, AZ
25newsnow.com

Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
fox10phoenix.com

Multiple shootings in Phoenix break out overnight, killing 4 people

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are busy investigating multiple shootings that broke out across the city overnight, leaving four people dead. Limited information was released about each case, but the police department said that more updates would be announced Sunday. Anyone with information about any of these homicides is asked to...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
BUCKEYE, AZ

