AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
fox10phoenix.com
Former Phoenix Police officer facing prison time for more than $1M in PPP fraud
PHOENIX - A former Phoenix Police officer will serve 15 months in prison after she was sentenced for fraudulently receiving a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan during the COVID-19 pandemic that she claimed would go to veteran charities. This is one case of hundreds being investigated by federal authorities, and...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
fox10phoenix.com
Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Fight between a man and his girlfriend ends in him being shot by Mesa Police officers, department says
MESA, Ariz. - A suspect was rushed to the hospital after a reported domestic dispute in Mesa led to an officer-involved shooting on the night of Monday, Sept. 19. The incident began about a mile and a half from Alma School Road and Main Street, where the shooting eventually took place, said Mesa Police Det. Brandi George.
Police pull man out of Tempe Town Lake after indecent exposure call
PHOENIX — A Tempe police boat was used to safely pull a man out of Tempe Town Lake Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Medical Rescue responded to an indecent exposure call for service, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in the water at Tempe Town Lake.
fox10phoenix.com
Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed after being hit by a car in Phoenix on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19. Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue. There, they found a man who had been injured.
Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
Sprouts parking-lot assault ends in arrest in Maricopa
A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took a swing at him on Saturday night.
Syringe service program in Mesa helping people addicted to drugs
MESA, Ariz. — If you ask Priscilla Juarez to describe her story of almost 15 years addicted to opiates and now seven months clean, she calls it "a blessing." "If I didn't go through the things that I went through in my addiction, I wouldn't be the person who I am today," Juarez said.
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
fox10phoenix.com
Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
25newsnow.com
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple shootings in Phoenix break out overnight, killing 4 people
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are busy investigating multiple shootings that broke out across the city overnight, leaving four people dead. Limited information was released about each case, but the police department said that more updates would be announced Sunday. Anyone with information about any of these homicides is asked to...
fox10phoenix.com
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the case for the death of Kiera Bergman
Closing arguments were made on Sept. 19 in the trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after she vanished from her west Phoenix apartment. Now, the jury will deliberate.
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
