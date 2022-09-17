Read full article on original website
Delta Discovery
Coastal storm pounds western Alaska
The worst storm in recent times hit our homeland this past weekend – the coastal regions bore the brunt. Reports and photos of homes collapsing off their posts, extensive coastline erosion, extreme flooding into village townsites, hurricane force winds, roof damage, and bulk fuel tanks and other infrastructure being moved from their foundations were all over social media.
thecordovatimes.com
Western Alaska moves into recovery mode
Flood waters are receding in storm-battered western Alaska, where wind and water wreaked havoc over the weekend. Communities in the region traditionally pull together to help each other, and individuals, nonprofits and the state government quickly stepped up to provide support and resources after Typhoon Merbok, one of the fiercest storms to hit Alaska’s western shores in years.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Remnants of Typhoon Merbok remain on Northwest coast of Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
alaskasnewssource.com
The only Cigarette boat in Alaska
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and cool for the last day of summer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
kinyradio.com
Oil price drop endangers plan to fund Alaska schools a year early
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - North Slope oil prices are expected to run well below spring predictions, endangering a bonus year of K-12 school funding approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state legislators. The change to the state’s outlook was made public in a notice published Monday by the Alaska...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaskans make plans for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is the largest in Alaskan history, with more than $3,200 being distributed to residents across the state. This amount includes $650 to offset increased energy costs, a major expense in the Interior. “My entire PFD is going to go towards my heating costs this year. The dramatic increase has put a lot of my projects on hold that I was hoping to get accomplished, and everything has changed since the cost of heating has gone up,” said Justin Oellerich.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has...
Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend or the PFD locally, amounted to $2,622 — the highest amount ever. Alaska lawmakers added $662 as a one-time benefit to help residents with high energy costs. A total of $1.6 billion in direct deposits began hitting bank accounts Tuesday, and checks will arrive later for those who opted for them. Residents use the money in various ways, from buying big-screen TVs, vehicles or other goods, using it for vacations or putting it in savings or college funds. In rural Alaska, the money can help offset the enormous costs of fuel and food, like $14 for a 12-pack of soda, $4 for a celery bunch and $3 for a small container of Greek yogurt.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
kinyradio.com
Article projects Alaska's population in 2050, predicts growth to slow
The low scenario uses a net migration rate of -1 percent, which is close to Alaska’s rate since 2016. The high scenario uses a net migration rate of 0.5 percent. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It is projected that Alaska's population will increase by 24,800 people from 2021 to 2050, according to an article in the September Alaska Economic Trends.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess the damage and clean up from historic storm
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
alaskasnewssource.com
nomenugget.com
Mega storm pummels region
The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
Permanent Fund dividend of $3,284 hits checkbooks Tuesday, just the right time for Western Alaska
The storm in Western Alaska will bring in an enormous relief and recovery effort from the likes of FEMA, the Red Cross, and other disaster organizations. But what families in Western Alaska need right now is cash. Luckily, there’s some of that coming their way, thanks to the Alaska Permanent...
Republican challenges nonpartisan incumbent in race to represent southern Southeast Alaska
A Republican Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly member is challenging the four-term incumbent to represent Ketchikan, Wrangell, Metlakatla, Coffman Cove and other communities of southern Southeast Alaska in the state House. In Jeremy Bynum’s first time running for state office, he got 44% percent of the votes in the August primary to Rep. Dan Ortiz’s 52%. […] The post Republican challenges nonpartisan incumbent in race to represent southern Southeast Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
TODAY.com
Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundations
The remnants of a typhoon battered the west coast of Alaska, causing widespread flooding and even knocking some homes off their foundations. In Nome, the ocean rose to its highest level in 50 years.Sept. 18, 2022.
Disaster declared in Alaska as intense storm sweeps homes off foundations
Former Typhoon Merbok became one of the most intense storms impact Alaska in recent history, causing significant flooding and conditions that made it difficult for emergency crews to reach evacuees. Multiple towns across western Alaska were evacuated as former Typhoon Merbok, which transitioned from a tropical cyclone to an intense,...
