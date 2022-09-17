Read full article on original website
Related
thecordovatimes.com
Around Town: Poetry Showcase, Candlelight Yoga, COVID-19 Boosters
Poetry Showcase. Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The theme is “Transition.” Join via Zoom or in the ED Room at the Cordova Center. Contact jillian.cordovapubliclibrary@gmail.com for login & event information. Event:. Current Rhythms Candlelight Yoga. Dec. 7 at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Call 907-424-3632 for more information. Event:
thecordovatimes.com
Crane of a different sort
Just as thousands of shorebirds banking in formation are a sure sign of spring, massive “V’s” of crane passing overhead are a harbinger of fall. Prehistoric birds that date back more than 2.5 million years, cranes have a wingspan over seven feet and can weight more than 10 pounds, but it is their unique loud rolling “rrr’s” sound that most catches our attention.
Comments / 0