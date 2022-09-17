Just as thousands of shorebirds banking in formation are a sure sign of spring, massive “V’s” of crane passing overhead are a harbinger of fall. Prehistoric birds that date back more than 2.5 million years, cranes have a wingspan over seven feet and can weight more than 10 pounds, but it is their unique loud rolling “rrr’s” sound that most catches our attention.

CORDOVA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO