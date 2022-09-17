ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 54

Laura Primeaux
4d ago

🐾 🐾 paw print's on the HEART, how can one beCRUEL to A Heart ❤That's TRUE 😥 Please when this baby goes toRest, Please have a Compassionate Heart,BE THERE, RIP BABY ***

Reply(1)
17
Nic
4d ago

Someone please take these gentle souls and let them be together in a beautiful home until their time comes, pLEASe

Reply
36
Debbie Cozort (DJ)
4d ago

Wished I could get them but I can’t hope someone in that area could Please get them out to have a Normal life before they pass of a Lonely Heart and Old Age. This is sooooo heartbreaking 💔💔

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pethelpful.com

Senior Beagle Being Overlooked by Adopters Because of Her Age Breaks Our Hearts

We don't understand how senior dogs are often overlooked when someone wants to bring home a dog. We get that they might not be as energetic as a puppy or that they don't have as many years left, but they still have so much love left to give. That's why when we see senior dogs in the shelter, our hearts break into a million pieces.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Breaking Hearts#Dangerously Close#Tiktok
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy