Laura Primeaux
4d ago
🐾 🐾 paw print's on the HEART, how can one beCRUEL to A Heart ❤That's TRUE 😥 Please when this baby goes toRest, Please have a Compassionate Heart,BE THERE, RIP BABY ***
Nic
4d ago
Someone please take these gentle souls and let them be together in a beautiful home until their time comes, pLEASe
Debbie Cozort (DJ)
4d ago
Wished I could get them but I can’t hope someone in that area could Please get them out to have a Normal life before they pass of a Lonely Heart and Old Age. This is sooooo heartbreaking 💔💔
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
pethelpful.com
14-Year-Old Dog's Heartbreaking Reaction to Being Surrendered to the Shelter Has Us Sobbing
Animal rescuers are really, truly heroes. Not only do they witness and save pets from living in deplorable conditions, but they also provide love, patience, and hope when an animal needs it the most. It has to be one of the most difficult--yet rewarding--jobs on the planet. We'd like to...
pethelpful.com
Senior Beagle Being Overlooked by Adopters Because of Her Age Breaks Our Hearts
We don't understand how senior dogs are often overlooked when someone wants to bring home a dog. We get that they might not be as energetic as a puppy or that they don't have as many years left, but they still have so much love left to give. That's why when we see senior dogs in the shelter, our hearts break into a million pieces.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Who Were Just Surrendered to the Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
It's always so sad to see that a dog has been surrendered to a shelter, but when it happens to senior dogs it's positively devastating. Look at a recent video on TikTok shared by creator Joe Kay of Wooster, Ohio, which shows two senior dogs who were given up by their owners.
Listen to Rescue Dog's Heartbreaking Cries at Shelter: 'She Needs Out'
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as these puppies were abandoned because their owners couldn’t afford them anymore
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
msn.com
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
Alligators in Texas Lake Have Started Attacking Boats and No One Knows Why
A resident told KHOU that an alligator "chomped the end" of a boat, causing it to start sinking. The man in the boat managed to make it to shore.
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
