q13fox.com
Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
wa.gov
WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect
PUYALLUP – A motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run collision in Puyallup earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The motorcycle rider, a 57-year-old Puyallup man, was...
q13fox.com
8 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 suspects arrested in Parkland car theft bust
PARKLAND, Wash. - Eight stolen vehicles were recovered—and three suspects arrested—in Parkland on Tuesday as part of a law enforcement operation to crack down on car thefts. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles in the Parkland area. In all,...
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting outside Harborview
A Seattle Police public relations sergeant said two men were fighting and one ended up shooting the other. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries and there is no danger to the public.
Police Investigate Death of Person Found in Wooded Area
Federal Way, WA: A death investigation is underway by Federal Way Police Department after a body was discovered in a wooded area in the city of Federal… Read more "Police Investigate Death of Person Found in Wooded Area"
Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman. Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication. Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could...
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
ilovekent.net
Car crashes into Nazes Seafood Restaurant in Kent Monday night
Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a car crashed into Nazes Seafood Restaurant at 26220 116 Ave SE in Kent (map below) on Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022. Cause of the crash was not released.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
q13fox.com
Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.
q13fox.com
Road closures in Snohomish for police shooting
Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid State Route 9 near 180th St SE for police activity. A trooper reportedly shot at an armed suspect.
Injuries Reported After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Auburn (Auburn, WA)
Valley Regional Fire Authority reported a two-vehicle crash east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit. The crash involved a passenger car and a box truck. The eastbound lanes of State Route 18 were blocked following the crash. The lanes were reopened on Monday at 11:35 a.m. It is unclear how...
q13fox.com
Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
Medical examiner releases identities of two people found dead after Montlake house fire
SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of a woman found in a burned-down Montlake home last week to be a homicide. The medical examiner found 32-year-old Caitlin Savage died of multiple stab wounds. A second person, 53-year-old John Fuentes was also found dead in the home. The medical examiner found Fuentes died of smoke inhalation.
q13fox.com
$10,000 reward offered for suspect of church van arson in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Fire claimed a key part of a church’s charity in the South Sound. A 15-person passenger van belonging to Christ’s Church Federal Way was destroyed by flames on Sept. 2. The fire was determined to be arson. There is a $10,000 reward for information...
q13fox.com
Suspect shoots at troopers, barricades himself in car with gunshot wounds from return fire
CLEARVIEW, Wash. - The Valley Independent Investigations Team (VIIT) is taking over the investigation of a shooting involving a suspect and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers that occurred near Snohomish late Monday night. The incident started at 7:48 p.m. when troopers pulled over a speeding driver on State Route 9....
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Man charged with felony vandalism after rampaging through Capitol Hill precinct
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with a felony for tearing up a Seattle Police precinct. In early May, Dwayne Blackman visited the SPD East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He started throwing papers around and kicking over garbage cans, according to police records. His rage escalated...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2 Million for Thurston County Man Accused of Killing His Mother, Stealing Father’s Car
A 30-year-old Thurston County man is being held in lieu of $2 million bail for allegedly killing his 82-year-old mother. Deputies arrested Adam D.J. Cunningham on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Wednesday. He attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
