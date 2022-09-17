ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnqLe_0hythvn100

In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects.

With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play.

American Heritage running back and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Mark Fletcher blasted through the line for a 40-yard touchdown run:

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound ball-carrier is rated the nation's No. 11 running back and committed to the Buckeyes in April .

Since that time, however, the Miami Hurricanes have made a major push to try to flip the local talent.

Will the Buckeyes hang on?

Ohio State certainly hopes so as long as Fletcher keeps rattling off impressive touchdown runs like the one he delivered Friday night.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#American Heritage#The Miami Hurricanes
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley Reportedly Visiting Ohio State for Wisconsin Game

Ohio State is getting a second chance at impressing one of its biggest targets in the 2023 class. After taking his official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the Buckeyes' 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley will be making a second visit to Columbus just three weeks later.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Could the 2022 OSU offense be even better than the 2021 version? Very possibly.

First things first, the 2021 Ohio State offense was not exactly chopped liver. Given a defense that could play at even 75% of the intensity of the offense, the Buckeyes would have rolled to a spot in the CFP and would have had an excellent shot at the national title. Instead, the Buckeyes went 11-2 and replaced their defensive coordinator. And while early returns on the 2022 Buckeye defense have been positive, could it be that Ohio State is even better on offense? Basically, yeah, could be.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players saw the field against Toledo?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are 61 players who saw the field in Ohio State football’s 77-21 win over Toledo, which is the most of any game all season. That shouldn’t have been much of a surprise given the opponent, but the Buckeyes’ final non-conference game provided a chance for young backups to get some meaningful snaps that could pay off down the road. But it also provided insight for at least one side of the ball on how things could look going forward.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
614now.com

Here at last: Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first Columbus location next week

We’ve seen locations pop up all across the country over the past year, and it’s finally our turn. Columbus is getting a Dave’s Hot Chicken. The eatery, which was named America’s fastest-growing restaurant earlier this year by a Technomic study, will hold the grand opening of its first Columbus location on Sept. 30. Grand opening details are listed on the restaurant website, and a Dave’s Hot Chicken representative confirmed the opening.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy