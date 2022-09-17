Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run

In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects.

With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play.

American Heritage running back and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Mark Fletcher blasted through the line for a 40-yard touchdown run:

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound ball-carrier is rated the nation's No. 11 running back and committed to the Buckeyes in April .

Since that time, however, the Miami Hurricanes have made a major push to try to flip the local talent.

Will the Buckeyes hang on?

Ohio State certainly hopes so as long as Fletcher keeps rattling off impressive touchdown runs like the one he delivered Friday night.