FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tractor-trailer fire in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters and deputies responded to a call about a tractor-trailer fire on the Highway 26 overpass at I-16 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, a trooper, who had been working another scene nearby, left to help with the wreck on Highway 26 and, upon arrival, noticed the tractor-trailer had caught fire around the wheels of its trailer as a result of brake failure.
$350M development sought near I-16, Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — News of a potential $350 million hotel, office, retail and residential complex dominated Macon-Bibb County Commission meetings Tuesday at City Hall. After an executive session, Mayor Lester Miller proposed shifting SPLOST dollars for blight and economic development and adding some general funds to amass up to $14 million needed to buy more than 21 acres of land from the old Bibb Mill site off Interstate 16 along Coliseum Drive. The proposed private development conceptually laid out by HGOR urban planners would create a new gateway to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which could soon be elevated to become Georgia’s first national park.
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
1967 Mercury Cougar among items stolen from I-Storage in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for two suspects who rammed a storage facility gate and stole items including a 1967 Mercury Cougar. Investigators state that on September 6, 2022, two men rammed the gate of the I-Storage facility located at 4480 Riverside Dr.
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base to temporarily close next month
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base will be closing for a month beginning in October. The closure, beginning on October 8th, will be to allow crews to repair the asphalt and concrete that was damaged by a previous water main break, causing the pavement condition to degrade over time.
Two hours too long: Macon mother waits two hours for an ambulance to save daughter
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a parent's worst nightmare. "...There were no ambulances available, we waited two solid hours-- two solid hours." For two hours a Macon mom paced back and forth on the phone with 911 and the crisis hotline--begging for an ambulance to come save her daughter. "I'm pulled...
Rodeo Bar and Grill loses business license after deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A bar on Pio Nono Avenue has been shut down following a shooting that left a security guard dead earlier this month. After Sheriff David Davis signed off on pulling the bar's liquor license last week, Planning and Zoning has followed up with revoking the business license as well, effectively closing the establishment.
Macon business owner struggles to stay open due to theft
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon business owner is speaking out after her burglars repeatedly targeted her business. Brandie Hall said her pole dance studio has been hit six times-- two of the thefts happened the same night. Hall showed WGXA video of the burglar who ran away as a Bibb...
'It will encourage additional growth': Bibb moves forward with plan for $350M east Macon development
MACON, Ga. — The sounds of construction equipment could soon come to east Macon. Bibb commissioners Tuesday moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex. It's for a development they say could bring in millions of dollars.
Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee National Park
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Ocmulgee National Park is about to get bigger. Much bigger. The National Park Service and Macon-Bibb County announced that the county has donated several plots of land, totaling a whopping 250 acres, to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, increasing the park's size to 1,857 acres.
Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
Macon man dies in crash early Monday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.
Macon schools send nearly 500 gallons of water to Jackson, MS
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After being without water for months, a low-income apartment community in Jackson, Mississippi is seeing some relief, thanks to a Macon high school coach taking the initiative to pull the community together to help. Coach Coleman at Howard High School caught wind of ATAP's Family Services...
6th Annual Macon Blues Festival concert lineup announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Coliseum has announced the 6th Annual Macon Blues Festival, set for April 2023. The 2023 Blues is Alright Tour is coming back to the Coliseum on April 14 at 8 p.m. Performing artists include Blues legends J-Wonn, Tucka, Pokey Bear, King George, Ronnie Bell,...
Six-year-old girl with Down Syndrome gets special bike from GEICO
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO and Wellspring Fitness came together to build a special gift for a local child. Caroline, a 6-year-old Warner Robins girl who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and Autism, lives with delayed motor skill development, which keeps her from doing many things children enjoy, such as riding a bike with her friends, and the Dream Bike's Build-A-Bike program is helping her to do just that.
Prescription for panic: Locked ER door stalls care for Pulaski County 9-year-old
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. -- On Sunday night, 9-year-old Jakadan Miller had an asthma attack. "I've never seen him like this. Like he actually needed help standing up. He's never gotten to that point," mom Mekeia Miller said. So Miller and her sister rushed him to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville. But...
Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations
MACON, Ga. — A lot of businesses are coming to downtown Macon, but many others are merely moving locations. Travis Jean Emporium and the Bohemian Den recently moved onto the corner of Third and Cherry Street after five years at their previous downtown location. Their new home used to...
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
Deadly overnight crash on Pio Nono
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead after a crash on Pio Nono Avenue that left another person hospitalized late Sunday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Hill of Macon was pronounced dead on the scene after a Mercedes SUV and Nissan Versa crashed at the intersection of Pio Nono and Rocky Creek.
