ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 127

MB sc
4d ago

yet none of you below tells us what he isnt being truthful on. it's amazing that all the dems want an open border till it comes to them. Pelosi, biden, obama all live in gated communities. why is their wall ok but not one for our country? in 18 months more than 2m people have come into the country and thats only those who were caught. why should Arizona and texas take the brunt of those people when they dont want them? the dems want them to stay in red states in hopes of turning them blue obviously.

Reply(11)
69
Kim Meyers
4d ago

It was ok when the government was transporting them wasn't it???once again everything is OK for the Demonrats but it's a crime when a Republican does the same exact thing!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(10)
57
Emperor x Time
3d ago

Martha's Vineyard: Hello Alexa, call the National Guard please..... Hello National Guard, there's lot of BROWN PEOPLE AROUND AND THEY'RE RUINING OUR MOODS!!!

Reply(12)
25
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#The National Guard#Venezuelans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

792K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy