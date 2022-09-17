Nearly half of Californians “are likely to choose an EV the next time that they’re in the market for a vehicle.”. That’s the very uplifting takeaway from a survey released last week and commissioned by the electric vehicle advocacy group Veloz. But in more nuanced questions, the survey reveals lots of room for improvement, and ways policymakers in the state could be helping more consumers connect.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO