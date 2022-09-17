ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

One-on-One with Barry Glassman

Howard County Executive, Barry Glassman (R) , is looking to make a jump back into state politics. Glassman is running to become Maryland's next Comptroller. Glassman discusses with Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, about how is trying to make a difference within his own party.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
One-on-One with Del. Brooke Lierman

Baltimore Delegate Brooke Lierman is running to be Maryland's next Comptroller. Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, speaks with Lierman on why she is running and her plans for the state.
MARYLAND STATE
As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is increasing monthly bills in response to rising fuel prices and Appalachian Power is pursuing a similar rate hike. The utility companies say they’re taking steps to cushion the blow but some advocates argue customers in Virginia are still shouldering too much of the burden because of the state’s current law.
VIRGINIA STATE
Survey: Half of Californians might choose an EV as their next vehicle

Nearly half of Californians “are likely to choose an EV the next time that they’re in the market for a vehicle.”. That’s the very uplifting takeaway from a survey released last week and commissioned by the electric vehicle advocacy group Veloz. But in more nuanced questions, the survey reveals lots of room for improvement, and ways policymakers in the state could be helping more consumers connect.
CALIFORNIA STATE

