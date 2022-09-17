71-year-old woman raped during home invasion in Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police say they are investigating the rape of a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion in the East Mount Airy section of Northwest Philadelphia .

According to police, the woman was beaten, sexually assaulted, and robbed inside her own home near the corner of Devon Street and East Gowen Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect entered the victim's house through an unlocked front door, according to police.

“He repeatedly told her he was going to kill her,” said Police Capt. James Kearney.

The suspect demanded money from the victim, which she refused. He then punched her in the head and back multiple times, choked her, forced her to take off her clothes, and sexually assaulted her, police say.

“She told my investigators she is a strong woman who will survive,” said Kearney.

Police said the suspect stole the woman's cell phone, credit card and car. They are now searching for a gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania license plate JKV8711.

Pictures of a vehicle which Philadelphia police say was stolen during a home invasion where a 71-year-old woman was raped. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

Kearney became emotional before adding, “She has my respect. And today, I think she’s a hero.”