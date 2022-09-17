Read full article on original website
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been an problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
Atlanta based developer buys hundreds of apartment units across West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A developer out of Atlanta has purchased over 300 units in West Louisville in a nearly $30 million deal. Some are raising concerns, wondering what the transition from a local to corporate landlord will do for West Louisville residents. The deal cost Atlanta-based developer Benimax $27...
Louisville mental health awareness music festival aims to 'help mankind' in late son's name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their first year with a new name, 'The Big Stomp' is preparing the celebrate their 6th year far out in Southeast Jefferson county. It began as 'Petefest,' the largest mental health focused music festival in the country. Organizers know taking care of your mental health...
'The kids can kind of all grow up together': Southern Indiana parents react to Greater Clark County Schools new plan
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana is changing course after parents raised concerns. Greater Clark County Schools originally planned to move Parkview Middle School away from downtown, which would have created a longer commute for families in the downtown area. Tuesday, the district announced its...
Downtown Louisville hotel fights against the city's food insecurity threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know your stay at the Omni Hotel could help a family in need?. Since 2016, the hotel and resort company has been working with food banks to end hunger. The mission, "Say Goodnight to Hunger", made its way to Louisville when the Omni's downtown...
JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school. According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school. After an investigation, they found a pellet gun...
Louisville boutique launches first 'Click & Mortar' shopping experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boutique is launching the city's first "Click & Mortar" shopping experience. PinkTag Boutique, a women's clothing shop, will be hosting their grand opening at their new store in Oxmoor Mall’s Center Gate on Oct. 1. PinkTag representatives said their new store will provide...
Part of new Indiana firehouse collapses, no injuries reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a construction accident at the site of the new firehouse in New Albany on Monday. In a Facebook post, it shows part of the new firehouse being built along Charlestown Road collapsed. No injuries were reported, but it did cause damage to the frame.
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
'I think this is absolutely wonderful': Smoketown celebrates legacy with food, music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown hosted the seventh annual neighborhood celebration Thursday. Smoketown Family Wellness Center sponsored the event to celebrate the families of the Smoketown neighborhood. State Representative Attica Scott even presented a legislative citation honoring Smoketown’s history. Organizers said they wanted a fun event that the whole...
Construction of EV battery plants in Hardin County expected to start by end of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been nearly a year since Ford Motor Company announced a nearly $6 billion investment into Kentucky to build twin electric battery plants in Hardin County, to further what the automaker sees as the future. Now, we're getting a better understanding of the timeline for construction...
Could a gun buy-back program help with Louisville's gun violence?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we look toward solutions to the city's growing gun violence, gun buy-back programs come to mind for some. There was such a program decades ago. Rhonda Mathis said she remembers when the late Pastor Louis Coleman would hold gun buy-back drives on 28th and Broadway in the 90’s. Often, also trying to appeal to young people who were committing crimes.
FBI awards Louisville activist with Director's Community Leadership Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI Louisville awarded a community award to one prominent activist in the metro Tuesday. Christopher 2X is the Louisville Field Office’s recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award according to a press release. He found out about the award when he...
Women's group hosts public forum about upcoming election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The November elections are fast approaching, and a group hosted a public forum Monday to inform the public of the issues on the ballot. The League of Women Voters addressed critical changes in Kentucky’s voting laws, including photo ID requirements and early voting days. The...
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022
The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
