ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Fairfield Sun Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Countries Montana imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Montana. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
Fairfield Sun Times

Smoky air prompts warnings from health officials

If you felt like there has been smoke in the air this week, you weren’t wrong. While there were no fires burning in Richland County itself, three are a number of fires burning on the western side of Montana and in Idaho. Winds from the west were carrying that smoke across Montana, and into North Dakota.
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy