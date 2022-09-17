MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional

Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
District Court judge says health department must allow birth certificate changes
A Yellowstone County District Court judge reiterated in a written order Monday that the state health department must revert to allowing Montanans to change the gender marker on their birth certificate after the department tried to use “legal gymnastics” to defy the same order from the bench last week.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
Fairfield Sun Times
Countries Montana imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Montana. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana AG raises concerns about credit card companies tracking firearm purchases
Attorney General Austin Knudsen. (Provided by the Montana Attorney General's Office for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases. At the center of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana giving $600K+ to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by flooding
HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is giving more than $600,000 in aid to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by the extreme flooding in June. The relief funds total $645,846. “Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and many lost critical infrastructure in the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Smoky air prompts warnings from health officials
If you felt like there has been smoke in the air this week, you weren’t wrong. While there were no fires burning in Richland County itself, three are a number of fires burning on the western side of Montana and in Idaho. Winds from the west were carrying that smoke across Montana, and into North Dakota.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks hosting fruit collection drive in the Flathead area
KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting the annual fruit drive for the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center at the FWP office in Kalispell through Sept. 23. People can drop off their fruit at the Fish Wildlife and Parks office at 490 N Meridian Road in Kalispell between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fairfield Sun Times
'It's just been a really busy year:' Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than usual
MONTANA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than in typical years. "We've had lots of reports of bears in people's yards, breaking into sheds," Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. "Just looking for food and finding easy meals around people's houses."
Comments / 0