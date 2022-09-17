ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Stone County searching for armed robbery suspect

The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media, asking for the public’s help to locate Tristan Wigley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stone County at 601-928-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
STONE COUNTY, MS
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
Picayune Item

Suspect in motorcycle thefts being sought by Picayune Police

A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit. According to a departmental release, the case took place on Sept. 17, when a resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
County
Hancock County, MS
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

3 arrested, charged with drug, gun possession: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three people in connection to a “narcotic search warrant,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a release from the MCSO. Detarios Chevyaire Harris, Jamal Spelton and Jaylon Shermone Keeling were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes. A fourth person, Ashley Deloris […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Two people escape a car fire in Hancock County

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and fire crews worked to extinguish a work truck engulfed in flames on I-10 near Diamondhead. Two passengers were in the vehicle when the fire ignited but escaped unharmed. News 25 spoke to the driver who says fire crews tell him the fire started due...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hancock County Sheriff#Saucier Lizana
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed

A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
SLIDELL, LA
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Routine patrol took drugs off streets

On September 18, 2022 a KPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Dr. at approximately 12:23 AM. As a result of the stop, Derrion Falls was arrested for drug and gun law violations when officers found him in possession of 34 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22 .40 caliber weapon and a high capacity magazine for that weapon containing 30 rounds of ammunition.
KENNER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wxxv25.com

Arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

On September 19, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Dixie Tanner Sharp and charged her with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and 20th Avenue, in reference to an accident with injuries.
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy