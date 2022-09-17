Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Stone County searching for armed robbery suspect
The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media, asking for the public’s help to locate Tristan Wigley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stone County at 601-928-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Picayune Item
Suspect in motorcycle thefts being sought by Picayune Police
A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit. According to a departmental release, the case took place on Sept. 17, when a resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.
Picayune Item
Sheriff’s Department working rash of vehicle burglaries on Rock Ranch Road
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are working a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden said the burglaries occurred along the 900 block of Rock Ranch Road and so far six vehicles appear to have been burgled. The case...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 arrested, charged with drug, gun possession: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three people in connection to a “narcotic search warrant,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a release from the MCSO. Detarios Chevyaire Harris, Jamal Spelton and Jaylon Shermone Keeling were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes. A fourth person, Ashley Deloris […]
Picture: Alleged suspect seen robbing man in Little Woods parking lot
The incident happened on Sept. 18, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
wxxv25.com
Two people escape a car fire in Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and fire crews worked to extinguish a work truck engulfed in flames on I-10 near Diamondhead. Two passengers were in the vehicle when the fire ignited but escaped unharmed. News 25 spoke to the driver who says fire crews tell him the fire started due...
WLOX
Jackson County brothers arrested on charges of selling stolen copper wire
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Jackson County brothers are in custody for allegedly selling stolen copper phone line. Rodney Lavon Boler, 45, and Russell Eugene Boler, 49, were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on charges of receiving stolen property. The sheriff’s department has had several reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Large police presence at Slidell apartment complex; 'shelter in place' order lifted, police say
Slidell police have lifted a "shelter in place" order that was issued earlier Wednesday at an apartment complex on Spartan Drive while authorities to a situation there. Update: Man in custody after barricading himself, others inside apartment. The Canterbury and The Lofts apartment complex is at 301 Spartan Drive (map)...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed
A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Routine patrol took drugs off streets
On September 18, 2022 a KPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Dr. at approximately 12:23 AM. As a result of the stop, Derrion Falls was arrested for drug and gun law violations when officers found him in possession of 34 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22 .40 caliber weapon and a high capacity magazine for that weapon containing 30 rounds of ammunition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Man given maximum sentence for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wendell Lachney, accused of killing 9-year-old Abigail Douglas in a drunken crash, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Jefferson Parish court on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison. Lachney, 58, will also serve five years probation for negligent...
wxxv25.com
Arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death
On September 19, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Dixie Tanner Sharp and charged her with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and 20th Avenue, in reference to an accident with injuries.
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
Evening I-10 shooting takes life of driver
New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly after 9:00 P.M., on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
WLOX
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
Employee of Slidell car dealership fatally shot coworker during argument, police say
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
Comments / 0