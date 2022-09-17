Read full article on original website
Puyallup Council Salary Review Commission to meet
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup City Council Salary Commission will meet on Thursday, September 22, 2022, to review various items in consideration of setting 2023 council salaries. This meeting will be held at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers located on the fifth floor of Puyallup City Hall, 333...
Pierce County Library Board to hold special meeting regarding Lakewood Library
Pierce County Library System press release. The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will conduct a special board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m. to discuss Lakewood Pierce County Library. The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma....
DuPont September 16 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council September 16 report by clicking here.
The Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 20 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 20 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Lakewood Requests Proposals for Hearing Examiner Services
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is requesting proposals for Hearing Examiner Services. In order to be considered, responses to the Request for Proposals must be filed by Friday, October 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Proposers are responsible for assuring delivery. Submittals shall be emailed to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us.
Letter: Stop the Lies. Superintendent Banner’s Discrimination Claims Are Valid
Submitted by Cheri Arkell. A citizen and political friend of Paul Wagemann told a big lie during the public comment time at the school board meeting on Monday, September 12th, 2022: “It is a well-known fact that Superintendent Banner filed a discrimination case based on false allegations against Director Wagemann …”
Paper Shredding Event October 1
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents. Pierce County offers free paper shredding events...
Proctor Plan-A-Thon Kicks Off the Second Neighborhood Planning Project
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon from 5:30-7 p.m. September 29, 2022 on ZOOM. During the kick off, attendees will have a chance to break into teams and spend 30 minutes coming up with ideas to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood, followed by 30 minutes of presenting those ideas to the whole group. Meeting details are available at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning.
DuPont considers rezoning State Farm property
City of DuPont announcement. At a September 26, 2022 (6 pm) Community Workshop, the city of DuPont will discuss the proposal to change to the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map and Zoning designation in the DuPont Station Village planning area. The proposal site includes tax parcels 0119351043 and 3000200690 located at 1000 Wilmington Drive and 1408 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA 98327. The two properties represent approximately the eastern half of DuPont Station Village, a mixed-use planning area on the southern border of the City of DuPont, located east of Palisade Boulevard and north of Wilmington Drive. The site is a total of 52.2 acres, all but .5 acres have been home to the State Farm Regional Office campus since 1995 when the property was developed. The northern .5-acre parcel contains a real estate office building. The sites are currently designated as Office on the Comprehensive Plan future land use map and zoning map.
Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs
TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. If you’re 12 or older and it’s been more than 2 months since your last COVID-19 dose, you can better protect yourself against the latest omicron variants. New bivalent booster doses are available at most of our COVID-19 vaccine events. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
The hard work to track and confront the opioid crisis in Pierce County
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Mikaela Lawes interned at the Health Department as part of her college sociology program. She graduated from Washington State University this summer. Her insights into substance use disorder are telling. Like Mikaela says, the people who experience substance use disorder are “your neighbors, family and...
It’s important to prevent falls
Pierce County social media post. As we age, it’s important to prevent falls. Learn how to keep your home safe to prevent serious injury by watching the video below. For more fall prevention tips, join us September 22 at the Mel Korum YMCA in Puyallup from 10 a.m.-noon for the Fall Prevention awareness event!
Ride Along: Deputy Copodonna
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On “Ride Along,” we take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with our deputies and we recorded it all — from traffic stops to in-progress violent crimes. The goal is to show a realistic view of how our deputies handle a wide variety of calls, resolve conflicts and serve the community.
Shoplifting emphasis at Lakewood businesses
City of Lakewood announcement. Recently Lakewood Police conducted a series of shoplifting emphases to catch thieves in action and ultimately deter future shoplifting attempts. The most recent emphasis occurred during the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022. Twelve people were arrested and nearly $3,000 in merchandise recovered. Earlier this year police...
Nominations Open for Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) is now accepting nominations for the Lifetime Service Award and the Emerging Leader Award for individuals or groups to be honored for their community service at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2023. The deadline for nominations is Monday, October 31, 2022. Find the nomination application here.
[Picture] Remote Starer
