City of DuPont announcement. At a September 26, 2022 (6 pm) Community Workshop, the city of DuPont will discuss the proposal to change to the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map and Zoning designation in the DuPont Station Village planning area. The proposal site includes tax parcels 0119351043 and 3000200690 located at 1000 Wilmington Drive and 1408 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA 98327. The two properties represent approximately the eastern half of DuPont Station Village, a mixed-use planning area on the southern border of the City of DuPont, located east of Palisade Boulevard and north of Wilmington Drive. The site is a total of 52.2 acres, all but .5 acres have been home to the State Farm Regional Office campus since 1995 when the property was developed. The northern .5-acre parcel contains a real estate office building. The sites are currently designated as Office on the Comprehensive Plan future land use map and zoning map.

DUPONT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO