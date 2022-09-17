Read full article on original website
John Norcross
4d ago
This is outrageous. We are not California. You should all be ashamed of yourself. Let’s worry about getting drugs out of schools.
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
starlocalmedia.com
STAR Transit expands services city-wide in Mesquite
STAR Transit is expanding its ridership city-wide in the city of Mesquite. At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, STAR Transit Deputy Director Kim Britton presented community results from a survey conducted through early July.
