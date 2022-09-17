ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

BDFD Say Quick Actions Of Homeowner Saved Building From Fire

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Fire Department says a citizen's quick actions helped prevent a residential fire from causing more damage Monday. An appliance caught fire in a basement at 159 Burchard Street around 4:39pm. Crews immediately deployed a hose line as they arrived on scene and were met with...
News – September 20, 2022

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a residential fire yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Crews were dispatched to 159 Burchard Street at 4:39pm. The department says the blaze started in the basement. They add that it is believed to be an electrical fire. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.
Beaver Dam Fire Department Responds To Residential Fire

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to 159 Burchard Street at 4:39pm. The department says the blaze started in the basement. They add that it is believed to be an electrical fire. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation. We will have more information as it becomes available.
Former Waupun Fire Chief Looks Back On Tenure With The City

(Waupun) Waupun's outgoing fire chief and emergency management director says there are several accomplishments he is proud of during his tenure. B.J. DeMaa is leaving the dual post on October 2nd to become Fond du Lac County's new communications and emergency management director. DeMaa says the Integrated Emergency...
WAUPUN, WI
Recent Fire Stresses Importance of Working Smoke Detectors

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department is reminding the public about the importance of working smoke detectors, following a weekend structure fire. Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived at 504 South Center Street Friday evening. No injuries were reported. The flames were contained to the kitchen. The residents were displaced due to smoke and water damage.
BEAVER DAM, WI
ATV’s And UTV’s Now Permitted On City Streets In Horicon

(Horicon) Horicon residents can now operate ATV's and UTV's on city streets. Signage for designated routes was recently installed by the city's Department of Public Works and more signage was installed by the county Monday. The Horicon Police Department says no ATV or UTV may be driven...
HORICON, WI
Lomira Police Chief Resigns

(Lomira) The chief of police in Lomira has stepped down. Chief Bryan Frank elected to resign effective last Friday, which was accepted by the Lomira Village Board on Monday. Frank's resignation comes alongside the announcement that a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer are also leaving the department.
LOMIRA, WI
