dailydodge.com
BDFD Say Quick Actions Of Homeowner Saved Building From Fire
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Fire Department says a citizen’s quick actions helped prevent a residential fire from causing more damage Monday. An appliance caught fire in a basement at 159 Burchard Street around 4:39pm. Crews immediately deployed a hose line as they arrived on scene and were met with...
dailydodge.com
News – September 20, 2022
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a residential fire yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Crews were dispatched to 159 Burchard Street at 4:39pm. The department says the blaze started in the basement. They add that it is believed to be an electrical fire. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Fire Department Responds To Residential Fire
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to 159 Burchard Street at 4:39pm. The department says the blaze started in the basement. They add that it is believed to be an electrical fire. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation. We will have more information as it becomes available.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
dailydodge.com
Former Waupun Fire Chief Looks Back On Tenure With The City
(Waupun) Waupun’s outgoing fire chief and emergency management director says there are several accomplishments he is proud of during his tenure. B.J. DeMaa is leaving the dual post on October 2nd to become Fond du Lac County’s new communications and emergency management director. DeMaa says the Integrated Emergency...
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
dailydodge.com
Recent Fire Stresses Importance of Working Smoke Detectors
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department is reminding the public about the importance of working smoke detectors, following a weekend structure fire. Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived at 504 South Center Street Friday evening. No injuries were reported. The flames were contained to the kitchen. The residents were displaced due to smoke and water damage.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
nbc15.com
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on N. Casey Road just north of W. CTH M in the Town of Porter.
dailydodge.com
ATV’s And UTV’s Now Permitted On City Streets In Horicon
(Horicon) Horicon residents can now operate ATV’s and UTV’s on city streets. Signage for designated routes was recently installed by the city’s Department of Public Works and more signage was installed by the county Monday. The Horicon Police Department says no ATV or UTV may be driven...
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
CBS 58
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/20/22 Fox Lake Man Facing Charges For Fatal Traffic Accident
A preliminary hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon for a 62-year-old Fox Lake man charged with second degree reckless homicide and second degree reckless injury for a fatal traffic accident in Green Lake County in the summer of 2020. According to the criminal complaint Carlton Schley, Sr. was operating a John Deere tractor sprayer with booms at the intersection of County Highway A and Hickory Drive in the Town of Mackford. Schley told a Sheriff’s deputy he was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Drive when he felt a jolt moving him forward and lost control. Schley’s tractor and the Toyota RAV 4 that hit it both ended up in a ditch with the tractor sprayer partially overturned on its roof and the Toyota on its side. The 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead and his passenger a 72-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the SUV was heading north on County Highway A and struck the sprayer which failed to stop at the stop sign on Hickory Drive The accident occurred on July 22nd of 2020.
dailydodge.com
Lomira Police Chief Resigns
(Lomira) The chief of police in Lomira has stepped down. Chief Bryan Frank elected to resign effective last Friday, which was accepted by the Lomira Village Board on Monday. Frank’s resignation comes alongside the announcement that a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer are also leaving the department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Winnebago County boy found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
