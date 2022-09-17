ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Weather Authority: Summer-like heat through Thursday

HOT SEPTEMBER DAYS: Temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of Alabama today and tomorrow thanks to a large upper high over the region; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. There is actually some risk of a few very small, isolated showers or storms this afternoon during the heat of the day, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only 5-10 percent, so most places stay dry. For Birmingham and many other communities, today will be the tenth consecutive day with no measurable rain.
'Jugging' is among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Police in Texas say they’re noticing a new crime trend called "jugging." Jugging happens mostly at banks, where suspects follow customers back to their homes before robbing them. There have been 82 cases reported this year in Austin. Police there say they're mainly seeing...
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
