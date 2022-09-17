ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
WKRG News 5

SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
