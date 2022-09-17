Read full article on original website
WEAR
Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
Aqua Alert ‘could mean the difference between life and death,’ Destin Mayor says
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new text notification through the Okaloosa County Sheriff app alerts registered phones of missing and distress water calls in Northwest Florida. The first-of-its-kind alert system is a product of a 2021 tragedy in Destin. David Schink, 61, was lost when his kayak paddle broke at sea, and he was never […]
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
WEAR
Report: Man hits Fort Walton Beach Metro PCS employee in head after being told to leave
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach man faces multiple charges after striking two Metro PCS employees -- including one juvenile. Marcos Polanco Martinez, 30, is charged with battery, child abuse and damaging property. He is being held in Okaloosa County Jail without bond for ICE. The incident...
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
WEAR
Escambia County helps blind woman with crosswalk safety concerns
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
WEAR
Pensacola State College holds ribbon-cutting for $7.8M truck driver training facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College showed off their brand new $7.8 million truck driver training facility Tuesday. The college and local officials held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate. The facility is located at the Santa Rosa Industrial Park on Jeff Ates Road in East Milton. It features classrooms, a simulation...
Man ‘wanted for questioning’ about store theft: Orange Beach Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to a “theft from a local business,” according to a Facebook post from the OBPD. According to the photos provided, officers are looking for a Black male who is seen driving […]
Car crash leaves bicyclist in critical condition: Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is in critical condition after a car hit her while riding her bicycle. Officials said on Sept. 20, a woman was driving her green Chevy Equinox westbound on W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the car was approaching Bruce Street when […]
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
University of West Florida gets 2.5 million dollar gift from local law firm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida received a 2.5 million dollar gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Law Firm. The gift will name the University’s Center for Leadership and create two new programs. One being an executive masters program, scheduled to launch September 2023, and the other leadership development seminars […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa contractor board's set to hear more complaints against Banks
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hear more complaints against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks. Banks is also due in Escambia County court Friday morning for his arrest in early August. Banks and his brother-in-law, Jesse LaCoste, are accused of taking...
Crash involving school bus carrying 50 children, no injuries: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a sedan crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon. Florida troopers were called to the crash, which happened Monday, Sept. 19 at the four-way stop of North 61st Ave. and Flaxman Street in Escambia County. The sedan drove past the stop sign, hitting […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers $42M Sale of 210-Bed Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola. Southern Oaks had rebounded to pre-pandemic occupancy of 91 percent with over $4 million in annualized trailing EBITDAR, generating a 21 percent operating margin. An...
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
WEAR
Records reveal new details on Escambia County deputy who resigned after in-custody death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Public records reveal an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy involved in May’s in-custody death wanted documents to say he “resigned in good standing.”. Sheriff Chip Simmons says the deputy was one of three deputies put on administrative leave that day. WEAR News originally reported...
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
getthecoast.com
Gulf Air Group slated to undertake $16 million expansion at Crestview’s Bob Sikes Airport, adding more jobs
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners approved a ground lease agreement and an Ad Valorem Tax Exemption for Gulf Air Group, Inc. for an expansion into Okaloosa County. According to One Okaloosa EDC, the anticipated $16,000,000 investment will be applied toward the construction and equipping...
