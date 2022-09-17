ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

A guide to fall activities in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — With tree leaves turning yellow to orange and pumpkin spice lattes sneaking their way back into coffee shops, that can only mean one thing — fall is upon us. Thursday marks the first day of fall, so get out your sweaters and rain jackets and...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KGW

Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Hillsboro builds first ever tiny-home village for transitional housing

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A large, empty field off Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 17th Avenue will soon be a refuge for homeless people in Hillsboro. The city is in the process of building its first tiny-home village at a time when there are no other available shelter beds there. They plan to open the village in October.
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Ridgefield teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract, union says

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A tentative contract agreement between the Ridgefield School District and a union representing teachers after a six-day strike is tentative no more. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, staff voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of ratifying the new contract. The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Tuesday...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Salem police say suspect was injured during arrest attempt

SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was hospitalized in Salem following an arrest attempt in the Northeast Neighbors area, according to Salem police. Salem Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Nebraska Street Northeast was closed between 16th and 17th streets due to police activity, asking drivers to avoid the area. The street remained closed at 6:30 p.m.
SALEM, OR

