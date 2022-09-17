ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

DA considers seeking help from state Attorney General on Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested, accused of breaking into property in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of breaking into a property in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Brucker Michael James. Deputies were called to the 3900 block of N. Zaragoza on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived they found...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Commissioners approve lease for building on Lockheed Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners approved to lease a building along Lockheed Drive for its "Migrant Support Services Center" on Monday. The building is expected to help process migrants that have continued to arrive. The county also approved a contract awarded to The Providencia Group,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso's Reach Out and Read Program receives $2K grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso makes national headlines... again

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Few people across the country can truly grasp the complexity and character of our binational community of El Paso and Juarez. Recently what has been projected on news outlets across the country, are images of people seeking asylum arriving in El Paso and being bussed out to the East Coast.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Funeral arrangements for Abe Romero include public viewing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Funeral services for a Las Cruces teen who played football at Organ High School were posted. Abe Romero died on September 17, according to his obituary. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels for...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

City of El Paso begins to administer new COVID-19 booster vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin administering the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older beginning, Tuesday at all city community clinics. The FDA and CDC have approved a Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine, Pfizer bivalent vaccine is...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Public Library encourages community to read during Banned Books Week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is encouraging the community to exercise their freedom to read, especially during Banned Books Week that runs through Saturday. Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and...
EL PASO, TX

