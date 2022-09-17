Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
DA considers seeking help from state Attorney General on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
KFOX 14
Recusal hearing postponed for state judge in El Paso Walmart mass shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a request to remove Judge Sam Medrano from the El Paso Walmart massacre shooting case was postponed Monday. Sid Harle, a judge out of Bexar County, granted a continuance to hear the recusal of Medrano. Harle granted the Assistant District...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman accused of assaulting CBP officer at Paso del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, 19-year-old Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, entered the U.S. from Mexico at...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces woman allegedly killed by husband filed several restraining orders
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14) — A 48-year-old woman living in Dona Ana County is believed to have been murdered by her husband. In 2021, the couple owned Forghedaboudit Italian, a popular restaurant in Las Cruces. Kimberly Yucone, was found dead inside her home at 6530 Vista De Oro...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
KFOX 14
Man accused of stabbing brother to death after argument over 'financial issues'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who is accused of stabbing his brother to death allegedly stabbed him after having arguments over financial issues. Edward Angarita, 30, was found stabbed in the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in Socorro on Saturday. Angarita was taken...
KFOX 14
Man allegedly shoots wife with shotgun at Picacho Hills home with teenage son home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
KFOX 14
Police identify man accused in rampage at car dealership in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A man who drove through the Viva Nissan dealership Tuesday was in possession of cocaine, according to El Paso police. Eduardo Robles, 38, was identified as the man seen in videos that circulated on social media crashing into several vehicles in a dealership's lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Man arrested, accused of breaking into property in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of breaking into a property in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Brucker Michael James. Deputies were called to the 3900 block of N. Zaragoza on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived they found...
KFOX 14
'We're seeing them stay on our streets': DEA explains fentanyl increase in El Paso
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Drug Enforcement Agency in El Paso is seeing an increase in a particular type of illegal drug that is resulting in numerous overdoses and for some, death. Special Agent in Charge of the DEA El Paso Division, Greg Millard, told KFOX14 Investigates the...
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting, killing man with rifle outside Oyster Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another man outside Oyster Bar in east El Paso on Sunday. Officers arrested 26 –year old Alexander Diaz. The incident happened at the bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive around 2:20 a.m.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners approve lease for building on Lockheed Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners approved to lease a building along Lockheed Drive for its "Migrant Support Services Center" on Monday. The building is expected to help process migrants that have continued to arrive. The county also approved a contract awarded to The Providencia Group,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso's Reach Out and Read Program receives $2K grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations.
KFOX 14
El Paso makes national headlines... again
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Few people across the country can truly grasp the complexity and character of our binational community of El Paso and Juarez. Recently what has been projected on news outlets across the country, are images of people seeking asylum arriving in El Paso and being bussed out to the East Coast.
KFOX 14
Funeral arrangements for Abe Romero include public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Funeral services for a Las Cruces teen who played football at Organ High School were posted. Abe Romero died on September 17, according to his obituary. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels for...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso begins to administer new COVID-19 booster vaccine
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin administering the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older beginning, Tuesday at all city community clinics. The FDA and CDC have approved a Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine, Pfizer bivalent vaccine is...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Fair, Junior Livestock Show taking place at the El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Fair and Junior Livestock Show are taking place at the El Paso County Coliseum from Wednesday to Friday. Junior Livestock Show participants showed off their goats on Wednesday. "It's really fun once you get to learn how to show them...
KFOX 14
Migrants say they were removed from streets of downtown El Paso overnight by police
The City of El Paso police removed migrants who were sleeping next to the Greyhound bus stations in Downtown El Paso around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to migrants who were there. Some of the migrants tell KFOX14 there were several police cars, officers flashing their lights at them, and police...
KFOX 14
El Paso Public Library encourages community to read during Banned Books Week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is encouraging the community to exercise their freedom to read, especially during Banned Books Week that runs through Saturday. Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and...
Comments / 1