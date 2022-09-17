Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KSAT 12
Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!
It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
KSAT 12
Former detective, psychiatrist weigh in following false report of shooting at Jefferson High School
SAN ANTONIO – Emotions ran high at Jefferson High School as parents rushed officers, with one parent even breaking a window trying to get in. This threat came only two weeks after New Braunfels High School families swarmed its campus. Both school threats were deemed not credible by authorities.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in West Side apartment shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting where one man was found dead inside an apartment on the West Side. Darryl Love II, 18, is facing a murder charge for the death of 33-year- old Carlos Madrazo. The shooting happened on Sept. 8...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
KSAT 12
Man wounded in overnight shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20′s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 530 block of South Acme Road, not far from Highway 151 and Old Highway 90 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
KSAT 12
Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting
An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon, with one parent injured during the chaos after several people rushed to the campus. In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon...
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
KSAT 12
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
