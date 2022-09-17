ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Police Shooting#Dallas Police#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Ksat
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSAT 12

Man wounded in overnight shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20′s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 530 block of South Acme Road, not far from Highway 151 and Old Highway 90 after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy