Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Over 100 women came together to build homes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 women are volunteering over the next few days to help address the housing shortage in Sioux Falls. It’s part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Women Build Event.” Over the next three days, around 120 women will lend their skills working on three twin homes that will provide housing for six families in a part of Millard Acres, a housing development in northeast Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city
A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. A correction to a previous story removes a suspect that was believed to be involved.
dakotanewsnow.com
City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting. The mayor’s Chief...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Swainson’s Hawk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we had education specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo tell us all about Sadie the Swainson’s Hawk. This particular kind of hawk is known to eat grass hoppers but mainly has a diet of rabbits and rodents. Its wingspan can range up to four feet long and the females are usually bigger than the males.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Health Connect Fair takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health Connect of South Dakota’s 20th annual family health fair takes place Saturday at the Sioux Falls Arena. Fran Rice, with Health Connect, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to tell us about the event.
dakotanewsnow.com
20-year-old starts first gluten-free and vegan eatery to Sioux Falls
A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. A correction to a previous story removes a suspect that was believed to be involved.
dakotanewsnow.com
EmBe announces plans for its 100 year celebration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stephanie Land, the author of the New York Times Bestseller turned Netflix series Maid, will provide a keynote on Sept. 28 to honor the organization’s 100-year-old mission of empowering women, children, and families of the Sioux Empire. EmBe, the oldest and largest...
dakotanewsnow.com
12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now kicks off 35th annual Coats for All coat drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the 35th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign. Together, we hope to make sure the winter season is a little warmer for those in need.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana University to hold ribbon cutting and dedication of new South Residence Hall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for its new residence hall. The campus community will come together on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:30 a.m., to dedicate the new south residence hall to Augustana’s 21st president, Dr. Ralph Wagoner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No safety breach at the Sioux Falls Special Olympics building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say there is no threat to safety after a concerned citizen notified authorities there was a handgun circulating a training in the Special Olympics building. According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called around 1 p.m. concerning a handgun...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman dominates the Boys City Golf Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman boys rolled to the city championship Tuesday as the Knights finished the 3 round event with the top 6 players individually. Radley Mauney’s 71 today helped him be medalist by 6 shots with a 218 total. Will Hurd and Nolan Cinco each shot 224′s and teammates Taten Mauney (71 today) and Liam Sarmiento were each at 225. They won the team championship by 67 shots over Jefferson.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 20th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights dominated the boys city golf tournament that concluded at Willow Run Tuesday. This week’s version of Gridiron Greatness and 2 HS Volleyball matches involving ranked teams at O’Gorman and Harrisburg.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple catalytic converters reported stolen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they received a spike in reports of stolen catalytic converters. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, officers received ten separate reports of stolen catalytic converters. Clemens said in some cases, the car had not been driven for an extended period of time, so the owners cannot pinpoint when the catalytic converter was taken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family business booming for Sanford International champion Steve Stricker
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the things that first appealed to Steve Stricker about coming to the Sanford International in 2018 was that it felt a lot like home. “We drove over from Madison (Wisconsin). It’s a great Midwest town and the people have those Midwestern...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Crash survivor shares rehab journey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harvest season is fast approaching, which means more Ag equipment and heavy machinery will be on the roads and it’s important that drivers take caution. One Claremont, South Dakota man is now advocating for that safety warning after an experience he went...
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.
Comments / 0