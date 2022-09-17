ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival set for this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is set for this weekend Downtown. It is produced by Fiesta Pensacola. The free three-day festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park, and Bartram Park. Here are the festival hours:. Friday -...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Bob Sikes Airport chosen as recipient of $16M expansion project

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $16 million expansion could be coming to Crestview's Bob Sikes Airport. One Okaloosa EDC announced Tuesday Gulf Air Group, Inc. has selected Bob Sikes Airport as the recipient of a $16 million expansion project, which includes the construction of a new aircraft hangar. The company...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Humane Society Pet Resource Center in need of cat, dog food

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society’s Pet Resource Center is in dire need of cat and dog food. The Pensacola Humane Society said Wednesday demand is extremely high due to current economic conditions in our community. The Pet Resource Center provides dog and cat food, litter, and treats...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Okaloosa County have launched a new missing boater public alert notification system to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. "Aqua Alert" is a collaborative effort between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Okaloosa County Board of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

D.C. Reeves announces Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves and Transition Team Chairman Capt. Tim “Lucky” Kinsella have announced the members of the City of Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team. The Transition Team will have 12 focus areas to guide Reeves' work during his term, with a focus on safety, housing and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola law firm donates $2.5M to support UWF Center for Leadership

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola law firm gave $2.5 million dollars to support the University of West Florida's Center for Leadership. The Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz law firm is helping support UWF's mission to create strong leaders. The donation will be used to develop effective leaders, create new opportunities...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Blind Escambia County woman concerned with road safety

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport celebrates opening of new concourse

DESTIN, Fla. -- The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport is celebrating the opening of a new concourse Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Concourse C for Allegiant Air Monday morning. The five gate concourse features several restaurants and stores. Construction on the $14 million dollar project began in May. Keith...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
DESTIN, FL

