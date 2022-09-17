Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival set for this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 45th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is set for this weekend Downtown. It is produced by Fiesta Pensacola. The free three-day festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park, and Bartram Park. Here are the festival hours:. Friday -...
WEAR
Bob Sikes Airport chosen as recipient of $16M expansion project
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $16 million expansion could be coming to Crestview's Bob Sikes Airport. One Okaloosa EDC announced Tuesday Gulf Air Group, Inc. has selected Bob Sikes Airport as the recipient of a $16 million expansion project, which includes the construction of a new aircraft hangar. The company...
WEAR
Pensacola Humane Society Pet Resource Center in need of cat, dog food
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society’s Pet Resource Center is in dire need of cat and dog food. The Pensacola Humane Society said Wednesday demand is extremely high due to current economic conditions in our community. The Pet Resource Center provides dog and cat food, litter, and treats...
WEAR
New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Okaloosa County launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Okaloosa County have launched a new missing boater public alert notification system to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. "Aqua Alert" is a collaborative effort between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Okaloosa County Board of...
WEAR
UPDATE: Discussion to terminate Escambia County Superintendent's contract dismissed
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County School Board meeting to discuss the contract termination of Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith has been pulled from Tuesday's agenda. The school board voted 3-2 to dismiss discussion of the superintendent's termination during Tuesday's meeting. There is currently no information on if or when...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County commissioners set to meet on extending Adams Sanitation's services
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Adams Sanitation is not allowed to offer services in south Santa Rosa County because the county has a no-bid contract with their competitor, Waste Pro. Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday morning about whether to allow Adams Sanitation to service the southern...
WEAR
Citizens concerned over lane reduction plan for Okaloosa Island road
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A plan to redo a road on Okaloosa Island has some local residents concerned. The proposal approved last year has opposition because of some of the changes planned to be made. Santa Rosa Blvd. is a busy side road off of Highway 98 that ends at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
WEAR
Escambia County Superintendent releases new statement on 'discontinued' quiz question
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith released a new statement Monday morning regarding the quiz question that angered parents and led to an apology from the district. In the new statement, Dr. Smith says he made the decision "to order the test be discontinued...
WEAR
D.C. Reeves announces Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves and Transition Team Chairman Capt. Tim “Lucky” Kinsella have announced the members of the City of Pensacola Mayoral Transition Team. The Transition Team will have 12 focus areas to guide Reeves' work during his term, with a focus on safety, housing and...
WEAR
Report: Man hits Fort Walton Beach Metro PCS employee in head after being told to leave
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach man faces multiple charges after striking two Metro PCS employees -- including one juvenile. Marcos Polanco Martinez, 30, is charged with battery, child abuse and damaging property. He is being held in Okaloosa County Jail without bond for ICE. The incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Pensacola law firm donates $2.5M to support UWF Center for Leadership
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola law firm gave $2.5 million dollars to support the University of West Florida's Center for Leadership. The Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz law firm is helping support UWF's mission to create strong leaders. The donation will be used to develop effective leaders, create new opportunities...
WEAR
Deputies: 1 person dead after officer involved shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Destin Wednesday night. The sheriff's office says around 4:30 p.m. an armed man was chasing and shooting at a woman inside the Regatta Bay community on Sailmaker Lane. Deputies...
WEAR
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola woman is in critical condition after being hit while riding a bicycle. The crash happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive near Bruce Street. FHP states the woman was riding her bicycle in the bicycle lane when a Chevrolet Equinox entered...
WEAR
Blind Escambia County woman concerned with road safety
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
WEAR
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
WEAR
Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport celebrates opening of new concourse
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport is celebrating the opening of a new concourse Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Concourse C for Allegiant Air Monday morning. The five gate concourse features several restaurants and stores. Construction on the $14 million dollar project began in May. Keith...
WEAR
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
WEAR
Teen arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Baldwin County HS football game
BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- A teen was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded gun into a Baldwin County High School football game on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Keondra January of Mobile was booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on $10,000 bond. Baldwin County...
Comments / 0