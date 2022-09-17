ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

2 bound for trial on vehicular manslaughter charges in Panama Lane crash

A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered two men to answer to vehicular manslaughter charges and dismissed an accessory charge against a third person after a deadly 2021 crash that police said involved speeds in excess of 100 mph. Judge Michael Bush dismissed charges of second-degree murder and assault with...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
DELANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrest made in Cherry Street deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) Mills appeared in court today but his arraignment was postponed for continuance by the defense. He's due in court Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. He is being held without bail. --- The Bakersfield Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buena Vista Road#Kcfd News
Bakersfield Californian

BPD seeks suspect who stole car during test drive

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who used a stolen driver's license to test drive a vehicle that she never returned, according to a BPD news release. At around 6:37 p.m. Sept. 5, the woman gave the representative at a CarMax dealership the false identification and was not seen again.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office

Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesungazette.com

DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer

VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
VISALIA, CA
Taft Midway Driller

One arrest made after attack at Fastrip

Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an assault in the Fastrip parking lot Friday night that sent one man to the hospital with major head injuries. Police have made one arrest in connection with the attack and another man was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge. Sgt....
TAFT, CA
KGET

KCSO makes arrest for grand theft of copper wire

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a grand theft of a copper wire at a local farming company in Lost Hills, according to KCSO. Officers arrested Efrain Briones, 37, on Universal Street in Lost Hills on Monday. Briones was booked into the county jail for […]
LOST HILLS, CA
Bakersfield Now

Probation search reveals drugs, loaded handgun and cash in man's home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department seized numerous drugs, a loaded handgun and cash after a search of a home in northeast Bakersfield. On Sept. 14. Officers with Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) conducted a home call in the 3600 block of Dana Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted Jose Vierra, 24, who was on active PRCS.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
WASCO, CA
KGET

1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy