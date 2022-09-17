Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road. The crash happened before noon. The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown. Details of the crash are also...
Pedestrian airlifted to trauma unit after crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma unit for treatment following a crash in Englewood this morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street
Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St. Police say that side...
WINKNEWS.com
Golden Gate Estates man arrested for a vehicle burglary after deputies recognize him
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it says was responsible for stealing a cooler from a truck in August. Deputies arrested Joshua Lee Hachtmeyer, 28, of Golden Gate Estates, for stealing the cooler after they say he listed it for sale on Facebook and matched the description of the man seen taking the cooler on surveillance video.
WINKNEWS.com
3 golf carts stolen from RV resort community off Luckett Road
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a theft of golf carts. The theft happened at the Cypress Woods RV Resort just east of I-75 and north of Luckett Road in Lee County. Authorities are searching for an unknown make and model white sedan that pulled a trailer. Three golf carts were stolen from the community.
WINKNEWS.com
Good Samaritan drives after and photographs hit and run driver in Cape Coral
A man is being hailed as a hero after he witnessed a hit-and-run and followed the person. The father of the person who was hit is thankful for the good Samaritan who saved his son’s life and helped catch the driver. Jonathan Salgado, a Florida Southwestern State College student,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police: Carjacking, kidnapping suspect arrested at gas station
A man accused of carjacking a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in it on Friday confessed to authorities after capture on Tuesday. The man, Freddy Ramirez, told police he committed the crime out of desperation because he is unemployed, according to Fort Myers police Det. Laynor Rodriguez, who led the investigation.
cbs12.com
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
WINKNEWS.com
RV engulfed in flames in near North Port
North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
WINKNEWS.com
Police: Cape Coral man threatened neighbor with machete over dog poop
A Cape Coral man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he threatened his neighbor with a machete following an argument over dog poop on the neighbor’s lawn. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Eduardo Aguila, 65, was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at a Cape Coral home. The victim, Aguila’s neighbor, told police that he and Aguila got into an argument over Aguila’s dog pooping in the victim’s yard. The victim said the dog going over to his property has been an ongoing issue.
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston
Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
VIDEO: Scissor-wielding Florida man stabs person over 40 times at store, deputies say
A man was arrested in Punta Gorda after stabbing another man with scissors over 40 times Monday, according to deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for DUI manslaughter
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 11 1/2 years for DUI manslaughter. Osvaldo Rasziel Viveros, 26, was found guilty and sentenced to 11 1/2 years, followed by three and a half years of probation, for one count of DUI manslaughter. In March, Viveros swerved off the road and crashed...
WINKNEWS.com
Toll plaza worker, 2 others hurt after tractor-trailer crashes into I-75 toll plaza
Florida Highway Patrol says a toll plaza worker was seriously hurt after a tractor-trailer crashed into the I-75 toll plaza in Collier County. Troopers say the truck, hauling an empty cement tanker, crashed into the plaza and another vehicle at mile marker 100 on I-75 south. FHP’s message to the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after stabbing someone more than 40 times in Burnt Store Marina
A Burnt Store Marina man has been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he stabbed someone multiple times on Monday. Deputies say Edmond Clarke, 36, was inside The Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina just before 7 p.m. on Monday when he grabbed scissors from a cup near the register and began stabbing the victim.
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys cops say a thief used a personal watercraft to commit a crime
Call it the perfect Florida Keys crime. A suspect on a personal watercraft stealing fishing equipment from a docked boat. Police say that’s what happened and arrested a Coral Gables man. He’s accused of using a waterbike to steal from a vessel. Frank Alexander Pena, 22, was released...
