Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road. The crash happened before noon. The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown. Details of the crash are also...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street

Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St. Police say that side...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 golf carts stolen from RV resort community off Luckett Road

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a theft of golf carts. The theft happened at the Cypress Woods RV Resort just east of I-75 and north of Luckett Road in Lee County. Authorities are searching for an unknown make and model white sedan that pulled a trailer. Three golf carts were stolen from the community.
LEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
#Fatality#Traffic Accident
WINKNEWS.com

RV engulfed in flames in near North Port

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Police: Cape Coral man threatened neighbor with machete over dog poop

A Cape Coral man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he threatened his neighbor with a machete following an argument over dog poop on the neighbor’s lawn. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Eduardo Aguila, 65, was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at a Cape Coral home. The victim, Aguila’s neighbor, told police that he and Aguila got into an argument over Aguila’s dog pooping in the victim’s yard. The victim said the dog going over to his property has been an ongoing issue.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

