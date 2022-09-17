BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles avoided their first-ever season sweep by the Detroit Tigers with an 8-1 victory on Wednesday night. Rookie Gunnar Henderson and two hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Detroit dating to last season. Baltimore moved within 4 1/2 games of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race. Lyles (11-11) allowed one run with three hits with six strikeouts and no walks with 94 pitches. His previous complete game occurred on Sept. 30, 2012, for Houston against Milwaukee. The Orioles took their first lead of the season against the Tigers — 3-0 in the third — when second baseman Harold Castro couldn’t handle a sharp grounder by Adley Rutschman that scored Ramón Urías. Henderson followed with an RBI single and Ryan Mountcastle had a sacrifice fly off starter Matt Manning.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO