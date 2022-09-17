Roadhouse Diner competing for national award

The Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls has been nominated for “Best Front of House Team” award as part of “The Servies,” one of several annual awards by Yelp which honor the hard work of the nation's servers, bartenders, and hosts.

Roadhouse Diner is just one of five restaurants in the U.S. to receive a nomination. The servers at Roadhouse are honored to receive such a distinction.

“It took a little bit of time to set in to really process that it’s not just a great falls award, it’s not even a Montana award, but it’s nationwide, and there’s five people who are actually picked, so out of everyone who was nominated, for us to be chosen is incredible and it speaks volumes about the service we provide,” says lead server Danica Gliko.

Danica Gliko

The Diner has been on the receiving end of critical acclaim in the past, winning best burger in Montana a number of times.

Co-owner Tara Beam is also known for winning the Food Network show "Guy’s Grocery Games."

This time, however, it’s the front of house members that are making their national splash.

“The environment and the people here is a huge part of why we come, it’s not just that they do a good job of serving and the food is fantastic, but the people are amazing and that is everything,” say customers Erik and Abbey Sietsema.

“The reward in itself is that they want to work here,” says Beam, “I am very fortunate that I don’t have high turnover, they’re always here ready to go. This is proof you can have fun at work, and it’s very rewarding.”

Voting for “The Servies” closes at midnight, Saturday, September 17th. Click here if you would like to vote.



