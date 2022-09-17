ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

OCPD Arrest Suspect In Connection With NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a suspect they said shot another man Monday morning near Northeast 36th Street and North Hiwassee Road. OCPD said this shooting started as an argument between the victim and who police have identified as 33-year-old James Watson. Watson was arrested on an assault with a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
PURCELL, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides

The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard. Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#Ocpd
News On 6

Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home

UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.

Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff

Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday. In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live. In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash

The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DIBBLE, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC

Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
DIBBLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy