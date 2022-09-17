Read full article on original website
News On 6
OCPD Arrest Suspect In Connection With NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a suspect they said shot another man Monday morning near Northeast 36th Street and North Hiwassee Road. OCPD said this shooting started as an argument between the victim and who police have identified as 33-year-old James Watson. Watson was arrested on an assault with a...
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides
The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard. Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce...
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
Elderly Assault Victim Allegedly Waits 2 Hours For EMSA, Attack Caught On Camera
An elderly assault victim was allegedly left on the floor waiting for EMSA paramedics for two hours last month. Oklahoma City police are investigating the case and searching for the three suspects who were caught on security cameras. They were seen punching and kicking the man in the face. The...
Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home
UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
Police Arrest Driver Going 111 Miles Per Hour
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police pulled over and arrested a driver near I-44 and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. OCPD said drivers should obey traffic laws, or they will be pulled over and ticketed.
Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.
Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
OCPD Releases Body Camera Footage Of Trailer Smashing Officer’s Motorcycle
A Sept. 8 traffic spot could have cost an Oklahoma City police officer his life. The officer just gotten off his motorcycle when a rogue trailer slammed into it. "You can lose control very quickly on a trailer that's not placed properly," Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster said. The...
Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff
Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday. In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live. In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened...
Cleveland Co. Sheriff Investigating Human Trafficking In Massage Parlor
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating human trafficking claims at a massage parlor. The CCSO said a massage parlor in the county was bringing people in to perform sex acts on customers. "We did a search warrant on the location in the middle of August of this year,"...
Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
Chickasha Triple-Murder Suspect Will Go To Trial, Judge Denies Suspect’s Motion For Dismissal
A Grady County judge on Wednesday denied a triple-murder suspect's request to drop his charges under McGirt law. Lawrence Anderson was charged for the horrific 2021 murders of his uncle, a 4-year-old girl and their neighbor. Even though the murders happened in Native American territory, the judge denied Anderson’s request...
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC
Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
