ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose

Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State

Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Montesano, WA
State
Washington State
Grays Harbor County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia street improvement in the works

Olympia's Assistant City Engineer Steve Sperr announced that developing street connectivity and downtown sidewalk standards would take time. During the Land Use and Environment Committee update on Thursday, September 15, Sperr explained that they would like to have a comprehensive plan dialogue with the community before making recommendations. He said...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week

For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Charity#Montesano Fire Department
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022

• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
CENTRALIA, WA
ghscanner.com

Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday

A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
OCEAN SHORES, WA
The Suburban Times

Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs

TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Charities
thejoltnews.com

Budd Inlet cleanup will be the Port’s biggest project in decades

A $100 million project to clean up Budd Inlet is set to be the Port of Olympia’s biggest project in decades. The Port held a work session on September 20, to discuss their potential approach to cleaning the Budd Inlet from legacy contamination. The cleanup of the area complies...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Winlock Man Cited After Striking Several Vehicles in Downtown Chehalis

A 70-year-old Winlock man driving a white Range Rover was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device after he struck three vehicles in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard just after 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. No injuries were reported. Grant’s Towing towed three damaged vehicles from the scene.
CHEHALIS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County

When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted

An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8. When she entered the...
MCCLEARY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy