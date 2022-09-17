Read full article on original website
The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose
Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
No Injuries in ‘Isolated Incident’ Involving Improvised Explosives in Grays Harbor County
A man was arrested and several hotel rooms in the 600 block of West Wishkah Street in Aberdeen were evacuated around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after officers found improvised explosive devices “in plain view of a hotel room,” the Aberdeen Police Department reported this week. The Washington State...
Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State
Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
Weekly COVID Update: Reported Hospitalizations, Outbreaks in Lewis County Down From Previous Week
There were six new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services. Public Health also reported 52 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 39 reported the week...
Thurston County Board of Commissioners Encouraging More Public Involvement by Moving Meeting Times
In an effort to encourage more citizen engagement in local government, the Thurston County Board of Commissioners is trying out moving its regularly weekly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to 6 p.m., starting on Sept. 27. Normally, the meetings start at 2 p.m. and will continue to...
Olympia street improvement in the works
Olympia's Assistant City Engineer Steve Sperr announced that developing street connectivity and downtown sidewalk standards would take time. During the Land Use and Environment Committee update on Thursday, September 15, Sperr explained that they would like to have a comprehensive plan dialogue with the community before making recommendations. He said...
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week
For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022
• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday
A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs
TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.
Budd Inlet cleanup will be the Port’s biggest project in decades
A $100 million project to clean up Budd Inlet is set to be the Port of Olympia’s biggest project in decades. The Port held a work session on September 20, to discuss their potential approach to cleaning the Budd Inlet from legacy contamination. The cleanup of the area complies...
In Focus: Winlock Man Cited After Striking Several Vehicles in Downtown Chehalis
A 70-year-old Winlock man driving a white Range Rover was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device after he struck three vehicles in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard just after 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. No injuries were reported. Grant’s Towing towed three damaged vehicles from the scene.
Lewis County Sees Increase in Unemployment Rate, Though It Remains Below June Levels
Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in August, rising 0.7% from July’s 4.7% to 5.4%, according to new data released by the Washington state Employment Security Department. Despite the increase in unemployment, Lewis County’s unemployment rate remains below June’s 5.6% unemployment rate. The increase in the unemployment...
Sirens: 'Man in All Camo Clothing' Makes Threats; Disorderly Conduct; Arson; Disorderly Conduct; Assault
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just before 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 19. • At 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 19, a caller reported that a tent was intentionally lit on fire in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. The case is under investigation.
Homemade explosive devices brought to Raymond Police Station; investigation ongoing
An investigation into explosive devices brought to the Raymond Police Department is ongoing. According to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, on September 14th, a resident arrived at the Raymond Police Department with what he believed to be three small homemade explosive devices in the bed of his truck. The...
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County
When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted
An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8. When she entered the...
Sirens: Motorhome Loses Power, Crashes Down Hill; Taco Sauce Sprayed on Car; 'Random Person' Walks in House
• Just after 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, damage to a flower pot was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road. The flower pot belonged to a local business and was reportedly thrown into the roadway sometime overnight. Vehicle Accidents. • No injuries were reported after “an older motorhome”...
