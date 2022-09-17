ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

13abc.com

Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
wfft.com

Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
PIONEER, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
PERRYSBURG, OH
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
The Associated Press

Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio injured two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the injuries or damage. According to Baldino, two people were hurt, all other staff were accounted for and the plant was safely shut down. The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident

A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Two people injured in BP refinery fire

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -The BP refinery has been safely shut down after fire crews responded to reports of injuries following a fire on Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were injured, and all staff was accounted for hours following the fire. The extent of the confirmed injuries still remains unknown at this time.
OREGON, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

New Bike Trail off Rudolph

Wood County residents will have a new trail to blaze next month when a new bike park opens this October. The new park is scheduled to open in Rudolph following after several setbacks over the past few years, according to Wood County Park District Director Chris Smalley. The park will...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
