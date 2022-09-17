Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
One-way traffic conversion closes W. 3rd in Perrysburg Tuesday and Wednesday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — West 3rd Street in downtown Perrysburg will be closed from Louisiana to Walnut for a construction project. While crews convert the road to accommodate one-way traffic only, W. 3rd will be closed until 5 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 20, after which it will reopen again. It...
13abc.com
Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
Fire crews responding to incident at BP refinery in Oregon Tuesday
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon Fire Department crews are responding to an incident at the BP refinery on Cedar Point Road Tuesday evening. Large amounts of black smoke, flames and burnoff have been seen coming from the area. It is currently unclear if anyone has been injured. This is a...
WTOL-TV
Police arrest three after vehicle crashes into TARTA station, pulls down power lines Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police took three people, including a teenager, into custody early Monday morning after a chase that led to a car crashing into a TARTA bus stop shelter and pulling down electrical lines. According to a police report, crews stopped a vehicle at Byrne and Gibralter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
wtvbam.com
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County garbage truck worker severely injured after being hit by car
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County garbage collector is fighting to recover after being hit by a car on the job. Donnie Cooper is in a medically induced coma after getting hit by a car while doing his job Thursday morning in Dundee. "He broke both legs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
13abc.com
Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier
Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio injured two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the injuries or damage. According to Baldino, two people were hurt, all other staff were accounted for and the plant was safely shut down. The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.
Two workers dead following Tuesday fire and 'explosion' at BP refinery in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino. Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway." "It is with...
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
13abc.com
Two people injured in BP refinery fire
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -The BP refinery has been safely shut down after fire crews responded to reports of injuries following a fire on Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were injured, and all staff was accounted for hours following the fire. The extent of the confirmed injuries still remains unknown at this time.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
18-year-old found dead Tuesday night killed by multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to an autopsy report, 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Coker was pronounced dead Tuesday...
13abc.com
Police: Middle school threat cleared after students, staff were evacuated Tuesday
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat that caused Woodmore Middle School to evacuate on Tuesday has been cleared by police. Woodville Police Department made a Facebook post around 2:25 p.m. alerting that a threat was made inside the school and that the school was safely evacuated. According to police, the...
bgfalconmedia.com
New Bike Trail off Rudolph
Wood County residents will have a new trail to blaze next month when a new bike park opens this October. The new park is scheduled to open in Rudolph following after several setbacks over the past few years, according to Wood County Park District Director Chris Smalley. The park will...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0