South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
No. 7 Delran over Burlington Township- Boys soccer recap
Nikolas Grello and Michael Papi each scored for Delran, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Grello and Papi scored their goals in the second half to give Delran (2-2-2) a 2-0 lead. Burlington Township’s (1-6) Ian Brown added a goal to cut the deficit to one, but Delran was able to hang on for the win.
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Verona over Union - Field hockey recap
Union is now 0-5.
Southern over Jackson Memorial in OT- Girls soccer recap
Sarah Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Southern to a 3-2 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Jackson Memorial (2-5) built a two-goal lead behind goals from Renee Wanzor and Chloe Messer. Southern (1-4) got goals from Rory Hagen and Brielle Simon to send the game into overtime.
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham
Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
South Amboy squeezes past Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Senior Angel Barillas scored twice to help lift South Amboy to a 3-2 win over Woodbridge Magnet in Woodbridge. Senior Giovanni Pepe added a goal for South Amboy (2-3), which won its second straight after opening the season with three straight losses. Senior Mahir Dhoka and sophomore Sujal Dhoka each...
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime.
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
Hawthorne Christian over Butler - Boys soccer recap
Broce Burres starred for Hawthorne Christian with three goals in its 5-0 win over Butler in Hawthorne. Brian Manasse and Landon Hawthorne added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game's midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red...
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
