Multnomah County, OR

Family sues Longview in police shooting that killed man

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Longview and several police officers, accusing those officers of excessive force, brutality, and negligence in the death of Justin Tofte. Tofte was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, 2020. Investigators claim he fell while running from officers and a gun...
LONGVIEW, WA
Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
SALEM, OR
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Crew 30 wraps up McIver Fire in Clackamas County

A crew of firefighters recently wrapped up the McIver Fire, which broke out earlier this month near Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. Crew 30 was part of the initial attack, helping Estacada Fire District, Clackamas Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry contain the 28-acre fire. “Crews transitioned...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
PORTLAND, OR
Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver

Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
VANCOUVER, WA
E-Scooters coming to Tualatin in new pilot program

TUALATIN, Ore. — An E-Scooter pilot program is launching in Tualatin. Starting next Tuesday, people will be able to hop on one of Lime's brand new gen-4 electric scooters. This launch was originally supposed to happen in June, but with Bird Scooters. “We are very excited Lime is bringing...
TUALATIN, OR
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver residents voice concern at Council meeting about possible new homeless village

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It's a project that's being challenged before there's even a plan. "This is not the way to accomplish what you’re accomplishing," said a speaker at public comment Monday night at the Vancouver City Council meeting, right before a vote approved a license agreement that will allow staff members to consider a parking lot downtown as the site of a new homeless village.
VANCOUVER, WA

