KATU.com
Forest Grove Police identify murder suspect from Sunday night's shooting
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Forest Grove Police department has identified the suspect in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Forest Grove shooting leaves one dead; Police say no threat to community. Police say 38-year-old David Baynes of Carlton, shot and killed a...
KATU.com
Salem bar employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect turns out to be roommate; both arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police detectives arrested a suspect accused of robbing a Salem tavern at gunpoint earlier this month, as well as the employee they robbed, after finding out the two were roommates. At about 11:30 a.m. on September 4, an employee at the Graveyard Bar reported being robbed...
KATU.com
Family sues Longview in police shooting that killed man
A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Longview and several police officers, accusing those officers of excessive force, brutality, and negligence in the death of Justin Tofte. Tofte was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, 2020. Investigators claim he fell while running from officers and a gun...
KATU.com
Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
KATU.com
Police: Keizer man stabs woman who tried to protect another woman during domestic dispute
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, Keizer Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of 3800 Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police say they determined a man and woman were involved in an argument when another female stepped in and tried to protect the woman from the man. The...
KATU.com
Police arrest would-be kidnapper in Northwest Portland; suspect faces multiple charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday afternoon, September 19, at about 2:30 p.m., Portland Police responded to an attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st Street and Davis Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and has been booked on several charges including:. Menacing. Unlawful use of...
KATU.com
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
KATU.com
Vancouver Police: Suspect flees after fight, shooting passenger in vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say they responded to a disturbance with a weapons call around 6:20 p.m., when they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers began treating the victim, applying chest seals...
KATU.com
Portlanders ask for better protection of witnesses who come forward following shootings
A small memorial sits in the parking lot of Northgate Park. It’s been there for five weeks, ever since a man was shot and killed there back in August. Mourners have gathered at the memorial regularly since the shooting death. This week, the area turned deadly again. Police reported...
KATU.com
New Data: Summer shootings down in some Portland neighborhoods, up in others
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shootings declined dramatically in several Portland neighborhoods and citywide between May and August this year compared to the same months last year despite some neighborhoods seeing a similar level of violence or even an increase in that same timeframe, a KATU analysis of police shooting data found.
KATU.com
Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
KATU.com
Crew 30 wraps up McIver Fire in Clackamas County
A crew of firefighters recently wrapped up the McIver Fire, which broke out earlier this month near Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. Crew 30 was part of the initial attack, helping Estacada Fire District, Clackamas Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry contain the 28-acre fire. “Crews transitioned...
KATU.com
'No credible threat' after reports of someone possibly near Reynolds HS with a gun
Reynolds School District said there’s “no credible threat” after investigating reports of someone with a gun near the Reynolds High School campus on Tuesday, a district spokesperson said. The district said that earlier in the day Tuesday it got word from someone who said they saw a...
KATU.com
Semi, cement truck crash partially blocks Highway 47 near Forest Grove
A cement truck collided with a semi-trailer on Monday along Highway 47, Forest Grove Fire said. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near the Martin Road intersection. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash. Forest Grove Fire said the intersection is partially blocked, however, Forest...
KATU.com
City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
KATU.com
Clackamas County K-9 retires from police work, begins role as community ambassdor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A K-9 in Clackamas County has retired and will continue to serve the community as an ambassador. This weekend the community came together to celebrate Grimm's years of hard work. Grimm served the county from 2015 to 2022. His handler, deputy Erik McGlothin, was very emotional...
KATU.com
Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver
Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
KATU.com
E-Scooters coming to Tualatin in new pilot program
TUALATIN, Ore. — An E-Scooter pilot program is launching in Tualatin. Starting next Tuesday, people will be able to hop on one of Lime's brand new gen-4 electric scooters. This launch was originally supposed to happen in June, but with Bird Scooters. “We are very excited Lime is bringing...
KATU.com
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
KATU.com
Vancouver residents voice concern at Council meeting about possible new homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — It's a project that's being challenged before there's even a plan. "This is not the way to accomplish what you’re accomplishing," said a speaker at public comment Monday night at the Vancouver City Council meeting, right before a vote approved a license agreement that will allow staff members to consider a parking lot downtown as the site of a new homeless village.
