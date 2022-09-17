ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

beckersasc.com

Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme

Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam

METRO DETROIT — Police in the metro Detroit area are warning residents to be wary of an uptick in phone scams, where callers impersonate local police and demand money. In Bloomfield Township, one resident was reportedly swindled out of $500 via the scam. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Farmington Hills man sentenced for mother’s murder from 2017

A Farmington Hills man was sentenced for murdering his mother back in 2017. The judge listened to hours of challenges and objections from Muhammad Altantawi before handing down the sentence of 35-60 years for murder. Nada Huranieh, 35, was found on the ground outside her Farmington Hills home in August...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial

DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Citing 'patently incredible testimony,' appeals court overturns 2019 murder conviction

Warren — The Michigan Court of Appeals has overturned the 2019 second-degree murder conviction of a 28-year-old Warren man, ruling that his attorney ignored his wishes and presented a "whodunit" case to a jury, rather than arguing that his client had pulled the trigger in self-defense. fatally shot 33-year-old...
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced to 60 months in unemployment benefits scheme

A Detroit man affiliated with a gang who used stolen identities to submit false claims for unemployment benefits, then "brazenly advertised" his scheme on social media to recruit others, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal officials said Wednesday. Damon Long pleaded guilty in April. He was convicted of...
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald offers a new plan to curb gun violence

With the spike in gun violence the past two years elevating the rate of deaths from firearms among kids to some of their highest ever, the Oakland County prosecutor is introducing a new plan aimed. The early reporting system would empower students and teachers to better identify the behaviors that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.

