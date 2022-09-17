Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme
Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
candgnews.com
Police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam
METRO DETROIT — Police in the metro Detroit area are warning residents to be wary of an uptick in phone scams, where callers impersonate local police and demand money. In Bloomfield Township, one resident was reportedly swindled out of $500 via the scam. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident...
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
fox2detroit.com
Farmington Hills teen found guilty for suffocating mom to be sentenced Wednesday
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge will sentence a Farmington Hills man convicted of killing his mom on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury in March of first-degree premeditated murder. Muhammad Altantawi was 16 at the time he pushed his mom out of a window. He...
3 juveniles charged as adults in fatal stabbing in Fraser
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has charged three juveniles in connection to the September 13 stabbing incident in Fraser where a 14-year-old boy died and other juveniles were injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Farmington Hills man sentenced for mother’s murder from 2017
A Farmington Hills man was sentenced for murdering his mother back in 2017. The judge listened to hours of challenges and objections from Muhammad Altantawi before handing down the sentence of 35-60 years for murder. Nada Huranieh, 35, was found on the ground outside her Farmington Hills home in August...
Macomb County dispatcher accused of accessing police information to harass ex-boyfriend's new female friend
A Macomb County dispatcher from Roseville has been accused of illegally using her access to Michigan’s Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) to harass an ex-boyfriend’s female companions.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
Detroit News
Citing 'patently incredible testimony,' appeals court overturns 2019 murder conviction
Warren — The Michigan Court of Appeals has overturned the 2019 second-degree murder conviction of a 28-year-old Warren man, ruling that his attorney ignored his wishes and presented a "whodunit" case to a jury, rather than arguing that his client had pulled the trigger in self-defense. fatally shot 33-year-old...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced to 60 months in unemployment benefits scheme
A Detroit man affiliated with a gang who used stolen identities to submit false claims for unemployment benefits, then "brazenly advertised" his scheme on social media to recruit others, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal officials said Wednesday. Damon Long pleaded guilty in April. He was convicted of...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald offers a new plan to curb gun violence
With the spike in gun violence the past two years elevating the rate of deaths from firearms among kids to some of their highest ever, the Oakland County prosecutor is introducing a new plan aimed. The early reporting system would empower students and teachers to better identify the behaviors that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.
Dearborn doctor sentenced to 4 years in prison for running 'pill mill' scheme, unlawfully prescribing 12,500 opioids
A 48-year-old Dearborn doctor will spend four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally distributing thousands of perception pills without medical reason
nbc25news.com
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
fox2detroit.com
Aaron Salter, wrongly convicted of murder, charged with choking woman and holding her against her will
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who was freed four years ago after spending 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is back behind bars after he was charged with choking a love interest, threatening her with a gun, and holding her against her will. Aaron...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. UPDATE: Thief,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools
FRASER, Mich. – Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser. According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The stabbing occurred...
