ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – September 17

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G71Gl_0hytYfeu00

The nation’s papers are led by the Queen’s children standing guard at her coffin.

The Sun reports King Charles, his siblings and the people of Britain came together in the sombre vigil on Friday night to “say farewell”.

The same story features on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, with the latter carrying the headline: “One Nation.”

The wait-time for mourners to pay their respects stretched to 24 hours on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Star says the wait was so long a second queue was formed of people waiting to join the main queue.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports human rights defenders have slammed plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the Queen.

And the FT Weekend says the pound has hit a 37-year low against the US dollar.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor Castle

The Queen’s coffin has begun its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe are watching proceedings on TV.
U.K.
newschain

Man appears in court over Queen’s coffin incident in Westminster Hall

A man who appeared to grab the flag draped over the Queen’s coffin planned to trespass at royal residences including Buckingham Palace because he did not believe she was dead, a court has heard. Muhammad Khan, 28, allegedly left the queue in Westminster Hall on Friday night while the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Us Dollar#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Uk#Sun#The Daily Mail And#Daily Mirror#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Star#Guardian
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Saudi Arabia
newschain

Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey. Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning. Her...
U.K.
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest alongside beloved Philip in Windsor

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy