City of Lubbock releases statement on the death of former councilmember T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Former Lubbock City Councilmember T.J. Patterson died Wednesday morning at the age of 85. Councilman Patterson was the first African-American elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council in 1984, and went on to serve in that role for 20 years. He also published the weekly newspaper Southwest Digest while serving on the City Council.
Cheer on the Red Raiders from Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas—Join Llano Estacado Winery for the ultimate tailgate experience for select Texas Tech Football games at the tasting room. For more information visit the website.
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows
LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field. “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L.
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer
LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
Texas Downtown Association announces Levelland as a 2022 finalist
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
Want a career in the medical field; consider the Surgical Technologists Program at SPC
LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains College at the Reese campus is bringing awareness to National Surgical Technologists week. They offer a 15 month program that has minimum requirements. For more information, you can go to their website at southplainscollege.edu or by reaching out to Kristie Cole, the Program Director at Kcole@southplainscollege.edu or 806-716-4643.
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE→NW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Weak cold front. High of 88°. Winds NE→SE 15-20 MPH. As we head into the last 24 hours...
Lubbock County phone lines down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Update: Officials said the issues with phone lines have been resolved. Lubbock County was experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the...
Plainview Downtown, Main Street Program named as TDA President’s Award Finalists in 2 categories
The following is a press release from Texas Downtown via the City of Plainview:. AUSTIN and PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.
‘Temporary setback’ Lubbock’s Garden and Arts Center closed for two weeks after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release the Garden and Arts Center will remain closed until Monday, October 3 following a fire on Monday night. The press release also said the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the community center in Clapp Park and extinguished the flames. The building remains intact with most of the damage isolated to charred beams, bricks, and bushes on the south side.
South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project to begin Wednesday
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lubbock, will close a portion of Frankford Avenue at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585/Future Loop 88) for continued construction of the South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project. This closure will restrict access on both the north and south side of Frankford Avenue for approximately four weeks in order to construct the sanitary sewer infrastructure. 130th Street (FM 1585/future Loop 88) will remain open for east and west bound traffic.
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat
LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
City of Lubbock completes another phase of the downtown traffic conversion
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — After City crews completed road work over the weekend, Texas Avenue and Buddy Holly Avenue now carry two-way traffic from 7th Street through 19th Street, two-way left-turn lanes facilitate left-turn movements throughout, and the traffic signals at Main Street are now an all-way stop control.
One hurt after 4 vehicles crash in West Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was moderately injured in a muti-vehicle crash on 34th Street and West Loop 289 Tuesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 9:10 p.m. Officials say the crash involved four vehicles. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com...
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Central Lubbock murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30. According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9,...
One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe
MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
