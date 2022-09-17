ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, NJ

NJ.com

Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Union - Field hockey recap

Union is now 0-5.
VERONA, NJ
Allentown, NJ
Allentown, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap

Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap

Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap

Sophia Mancinelli scored the only goal of the game for Collingswood in the fourth quarter in its 1-0 win over Haddon Heights in Collingswood. Hannah Butler made nine saves for Haddon Heights and Chloe Wright stopped three saves for Collingswood.
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: Pitman scores three unanswered to top Gloucester Catholic

Elijah Crispin scored two goals with an assist to lead Pitman to a 3-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. Gloucester Catholic (1-3) received a goal from Nick Renz to take a 1-0 lead in the second half. But Crispin tied it up, and Hudson Rue scored what proved to be the game-winner. Crispin added an insurance tally late.
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap

Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game's midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Morristown-Beard- Field hockey recap

Charlotte Smith scored three goals to lead Madison to a 4-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Ally Brosie had a goal and two assists for Madison (5-0). Chloe Niceburg and Shayne Carfano each chipped in with an assist. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-3 with the loss.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over Caldwell- Field hockey recap

Gianna Altieri and Shaye Lastella each scored for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Caldwell in Livingston. Isabelle Askinazy made four saves for Livingston (5-1), which scored in the first and fourth quarters. Caldwell fell to 1-3-1 with the loss.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap

Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap

Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham

Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

