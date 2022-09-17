Read full article on original website
Northern Burlington shuts down Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Ariel Sprague struck twice while Rylee Boston and Megan Renninger each found the net as Northern Burlington won on the road, 4-0, over Bordentown. Emma Hoppe made one save for the shutout for Northern Burlington (6-1), which 3-0 at the game's midpoint. Bordentown is now 1-5.
Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
Verona over Union - Field hockey recap
Union is now 0-5.
Summit over Johnson- Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 2-1 win over Johnson in Clark. Maddie MacPherson dished out two assists for Summit (5-2), which did all of its scoring in the third and fourth quarters. Jenna Reider buried the lone goal for Johnson (1-5) in the fourth quarter. Lily...
Robbinsville stays unbeaten, fending off determined West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Robbinsville remained undefeated with a 5-3 win at West Windsor-Plainsboro on Wednesday but the victory didn’t turn out to be nearly as easy as it might have appeared at first. For a half, the Ravens cranked up their offense behind three unanswered goals by the area’s leading goal scorer,...
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
Lakeland scores late in win over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap
Gianna Peralta and Megan Szanto provided the goals as Lakeland rallied to win on the road, 2-0, over Wayne Hills. Lakeland (6-0) took 15 shots on goal overall but played to a scoreless tie at the game's midpoint. Cohen Becca stopped 13 shots for Wayne Hills (2-4).
Collingswood over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Sophia Mancinelli scored the only goal of the game for Collingswood in the fourth quarter in its 1-0 win over Haddon Heights in Collingswood. Hannah Butler made nine saves for Haddon Heights and Chloe Wright stopped three saves for Collingswood.
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
Boys Soccer: Pitman scores three unanswered to top Gloucester Catholic
Elijah Crispin scored two goals with an assist to lead Pitman to a 3-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. Gloucester Catholic (1-3) received a goal from Nick Renz to take a 1-0 lead in the second half. But Crispin tied it up, and Hudson Rue scored what proved to be the game-winner. Crispin added an insurance tally late.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
The weather is beginning to change, which means every football game feels different, too. Teams are gearing up for the middle of their respective schedules, and the games mean more. Rivalries will see their next edition, and teams are looking to gain an edge in the standings before October arrives.
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Madelyn Bruno struck twice while Olivia Dieterle tallied a goal and an assist as Matawan won at home, 5-2, over Red Bank Regional. Katie Perry and Madison Haack rounded out the scoring for Matawan (1-4-1), which led 3-1 at the game’s midpoint. Mikayla Acosta and Sarah Monaghan put Red...
Madison over Morristown-Beard- Field hockey recap
Charlotte Smith scored three goals to lead Madison to a 4-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Ally Brosie had a goal and two assists for Madison (5-0). Chloe Niceburg and Shayne Carfano each chipped in with an assist. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-3 with the loss.
Livingston over Caldwell- Field hockey recap
Gianna Altieri and Shaye Lastella each scored for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Caldwell in Livingston. Isabelle Askinazy made four saves for Livingston (5-1), which scored in the first and fourth quarters. Caldwell fell to 1-3-1 with the loss.
Marisa Schoenberg powers River Dell over Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg completed a hat trick as River Dell won at home, 5-0, over Dwight-Englewood. Kylie Hay added a goal and an assist while Amelia Woelfel scored for River Dell (3-2), which scored four goals in the opening period. Aashna Pandya received the shutout with two saves. Dwight-Englewood is now...
Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout.
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway...
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham
Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
