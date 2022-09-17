WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is learning how well progress is going in its required efforts to reform the state’s foster care system. The third-party report out Monday shows the state has more work to do to meet the settlement terms of a 2018 class-action lawsuit. That case is looking to make sure that mental health needs are addressed and to end situations where foster children in Kansas have to sleep in offices.

