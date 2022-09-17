Read full article on original website
Chrishell Stause Celebrates G Flip in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'One Magical Human'
"Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite," the Netflix star wrote on Instagram of her partner Wednesday Chrishell Stause is showering her partner G Flip with a lot of love! On Wednesday, a day prior to G Flip's 28th birthday, the Selling Sunset star shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to celebrate her partner's milestone. Alongside a carousel of images featuring G Flip and herself, Stause, 41, wrote in the caption, "It is already Sept 22nd...
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate His Birthday 2 Weeks After Wedding: '42 and Hot as Ever'
Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall are enjoying his birthday on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a photo of her and Josh on Instagram in front of a candle-lit tree to celebrate Josh's 42nd birthday just two weeks after their intimate oceanfront wedding in Maui, Hawaii.
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
RHOC Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says
The pair were married on Oct. 15, 2020, and share 19-month-old daughter Anna Love Beador David Beador appears to be working it out with wife Lesley Beador. Days after filing for divorce from his wife of less than two years, the construction company owner, 57, has reversed course, withdrawing the petition to end his marriage. Lesley posted the news of the development on her private Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing that David "filed a request for dismissal a few days ago." Online court records have yet to...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½,...
Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'
"The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them," Tyler Perry said on Today Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020. "It was...
90 Day Fiancé's Kim Tells Usman to 'Go Look for 5,000 Wives' and Searches for Flights After Polygamy Fight
Kim Menzies started looking for flights home after a fight with Usman "Soja Boy" Uman may have ended their relationship Is it over for Kim Menzies and Usman "Soja Boy" Umar? Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ended on a cliffhanger that could decide their fate. Though Kim, 50, has only just arrived in Nigeria, she may be flying home after a blowout argument with Usman, 32. "If this is not healthy for us, it's better we call it off," Usman said before Kim began...
Meghan King Is 'Done' with Public Relationships, Opens Up About Falling 'Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum'
Meghan King doesn't want her romantic relationships to shape how people see her. "I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King, 37, told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."
Who Is Quinta Brunson's Husband? All About Kevin Jay Anik
Quinta Brunson may be everywhere lately, but one thing you won't hear much about: her love life. The actress first rose to fame with her series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date and has recently received critical acclaim (and an Emmy!) for her hit ABC show Abbott Elementary.
Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers
The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley made her relationship with Ryan Dawkins Instagram official on Sept. 5 Clare Crawley's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her new man. On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Stories to film her favorite things to do in cold weather (including cooking up with a bowl of chili). Yet, she captioned the video with a PSA on the appearance of her lips. "Also, no I didn't get my lips done, it's the consequence of having sensitive skin + a hot man...
'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Has Awkward Run-In with Rival Titania at Mutual Friend's Wedding
Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, doesn't trust that her rival Mary MacPherran, a.k.a. Titania, has the best of intentions. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) has an awkward run-in with Titania (Jameela Jamil) at a mutual friend's wedding. But when Jennifer questions the true motives behind her nemesis' attendance, Titania makes her seem as if she's going crazy.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts
"We walk or run three miles a day," the musician and Barker Wellness founder tells PEOPLE Health and wellness has always been a priority for Travis Barker. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, recently opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian. "Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both really into wellness," Barker says while celebrating his Barker Wellness skincare launch at Nobu Malibu. "We were both really into eating healthy, working...
Nicola Peltz Calls the Beckhams 'Great In-Laws' as She Denies Wedding Dress Drama with Victoria
Nicola Peltz Beckham told Grazia that it's "just a bit of a bummer" when people believe her family is embroiled in drama Nicola Peltz Beckham is standing by her family. The actress, who wed Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April, maintains that there's no drama with her in-laws, despite what some people may want to think. "They're great in-laws," she told Grazia of her mother- and father-in-law Victoria and David Beckham. Nicola also reiterated that there's no drama over the dress she wore for her Florida wedding. After early reports claimed...
Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'
Sarah Levy welcomed her first baby with husband Graham Outerbridge in late June Sarah Levy was still learning about what to expect from labor and delivery when she found herself having contractions. Speaking with Babe by HATCH in a new interview, the actress revealed that she'd had a few days of contractions and was even checked out by her doctor hours before going into labor with her son, James Eugene, who arrived three weeks ahead of his due date. "It was funny because these contractions just came on suddenly...
Jason Oppenheim Jokes Ex Chrishell Stause Still Uses His HBO Login and Messes It Up When She's Mad at Him
“Don't f— with my algorithm! I know what you're doing, Chrishell,” Oppenheim said to PEOPLE at the 2022 Power Broker Awards on Tuesday When it comes to his streaming services, Jason Oppenheim doesn't mess around. At The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Broker Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Oppenheim opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with ex Chrishell Stause, including how they still occasionally mess with each other. "I was texting her last night jokingly because I logged on to my HBO and I saw that somebody had...
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of RHOBH Trip to Aspen
"I feel like I have seen the devil and her name is Kathy Hilton," Lisa Rinna said as she recounted Kathy's tantrum that included breaking eyeglasses, pounding walls and saying she wants to "destroy" sister Kyle Richards Nothing says betrayal like refusing to join a Conga line or drinking a competing tequila brand. Try as she might to keep her cool, Kathy Hilton could take it no more on this (and last) week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While plenty of Housewives meltdowns have occurred...
