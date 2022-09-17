ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0hytY9h100

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Friday that a Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and fentanyl.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, 34-year-old James Brandow conspired with others to sell heroin and fentanyl through Facebook between July 2020 and June 2021.

Upon further investigation, police allege that Brandow sold heroin and fentanyl which killed one and seriously injured another.

Brandow faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Man Indicted In Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Chautauqua County Woman

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo area man has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a Chautauqua County woman. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Scott Saracina of Town of Hamburg was arraigned on felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting Death

A Jamestown man has been charged in the drive-by shooting death of Jesus Batista-Perez on August 19 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 22-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a five-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court. Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Local woman arrested for Delevan vehicle theft, drug possession

Local woman arrested for Delevan vehicle theft, drug possession. On September 19, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Rachel A. Windsor, 40, no known address, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Petit Larceny, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2nd Degree.
DELEVAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Sentencing#Fentanyl
wesb.com

Hit-and-Run in East Smethport

No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
EAST SMETHPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13 WHAM

Teen arrested for stabbing classmate with steak knife expected in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) — A teen girl accused of stabbing her classmate with a steak knife in a bathroom at culinary arts school is expected to appear in family court Monday. The 16-year-old student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was charged in family court with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police Through The Chadakoin

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police through the Chadakoin River. Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on Hopkins Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police determined 41-year-old Michael...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 20, 2022 Police Blotter

Michael Wilson, 50, Warren was charged with DUI – General Impairment – 2nd Offense, DUI- Highest Rate – 2nd Offense, Registration and Certificate of Title Required, Operation of a Vehicle without Certificate of Inspection, Operation of Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility and Careless Driving on 09/10/2022 following a Traffic Stop.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man guilty for running over man, fleeing scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man has pleaded guilty to running over a man with his car and then fleeing the scene. On August 28, 2021, just before 2:15 a.m., 29-year-old Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa and 52-year-old Jose Matos got into an altercation outside of a home on Dona Street in Lackawanna. During the fight, the […]
LACKAWANNA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy