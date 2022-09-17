Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Friday that a Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and fentanyl.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, 34-year-old James Brandow conspired with others to sell heroin and fentanyl through Facebook between July 2020 and June 2021.

Upon further investigation, police allege that Brandow sold heroin and fentanyl which killed one and seriously injured another.

Brandow faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2022.