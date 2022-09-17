ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids greenlights chickens on residential property

By Erica Murphy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxkpL_0hytY62q00

Residents of Eaton Rapids are going to be able to have a few feathered friends on their property since city council passed a new ordinance.

It’s an effort that some folks in this area have been working to get for years.

This is the second time around the city has considered allowing people to keep chickens but this week Council approved the measure with a few caveats.

"There will be absolutely no roosters allowed, only hens. They can only have a maximum of four chickens. They will have to have a coup. They can't be free range," said Eaton Rapids Mayor, Pam Colestock.

Torie Harr is one of the residents who is behind the push to make chickens legal in her city.

She says her family is excited to get started.

"I think just the ability to get our own eggs and just teach my kids about raising them. I know you can do that with other animals but its just different with being able to do that with chickens," said Harr.

Danielle Raad and her family run Fanciful Farms, an animal resuce on the outskirts of Eaton Rapids.

She says there are lots of benefits that come along with these yard birds.

"They are adorable and also help with pest control so they will eat the bugs around your yard. They will fertilize your lawn and of course the biggest benefit is that they will give you eggs," said Raad.

The new ordinance takes effect October 2.

Anyone wanting to keep chickens will have to have at least an acre of land, and get a city approved permit.

Eaton Rapids says only 10 permits will be issued but they are good for two years.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Adrian Commission Approves Changes to Trash/Recycling Ordinance

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted to approve changes to the current trash and recycling ordinance. With the new totes for city residents, alterations to the current rules had to be looked at by the group. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those changes with WLEN News…. Tune...
ADRIAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Eaton Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Greenlights#Residential Property#Hens#Severe Weather
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
MASON, MI
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Crain's Detroit Business

Fight brews in Lansing over Airbnb-style car rentals

LANSING — A proposal to tax and regulate services that function as a sort of Airbnb for car rentals has sparked the latest legislative fight over the sharing economy. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy