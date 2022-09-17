SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.

