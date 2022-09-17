ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 3

Garrett Muttart
5d ago

At the same time there is also the reverse side to that like frequently allowing those to repeat crimes... So education has to go both ways. Allowing people, because that's what we are no matter you skin color get away with crimes is just as wrong as profiling. So equal is equal, do the crime then do the time. Stop making policing about skin color and enforce the law. The way politicians and law makers are making it seem nowadays is that it's OK to commit crimes if it's in your nature to do so. Which is also the wrong way to police as well.

Reply
4
Related
q13fox.com

Mayor Harrell names Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief

SEATTLE - In Tuesday’s major public safety announcement, Mayor Bruce Harrell named Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief. Adrian Diaz has served as interim chief of the Seattle Police Department since former chief Carmen Best retired in 2020. Since April of this year, city leaders have been searching the nation for a new permanent chief of police.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma leaders postpone decision on homeless ban

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma leaders decided to postpone making any decisions on how they want to address encampments in the city. During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, leaders originally planned to vote on a camping ban. The proposed ban, coming from councilmember John Hines, would prevent any encampments within...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters

There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Education
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Profiling#Police#Crime#State
q13fox.com

Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy