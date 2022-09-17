ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Heather Rae Young Covers Baby Bump In Black Lace Dress As She Kisses Tarek El Moussa

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nV8nz_0hytWpjs00
Image Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Heather Rae Young rang in her birthday with that pregnancy glow! The Selling Sunset star, who announced her pregnancy in July, was photographed kissing her house flipper husband Tarek El Moussa, outside the popular West Hollywood eatery, Craig’s, on the eve of her birthday. Heather, who turned 35 on Sept. 16, stunned in a black lace dress that featured a deep v-neckline and spaghetti straps and put her growing baby bump on display. The dress was completely see-through and Heather’s black bikini-cut underwear could be seen underneath. The dress had a mermaid effect, with layers of lace ruffles gathered around the lower portion of her legs to add some dimension to an otherwise figure-hugging dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtWVo_0hytWpjs00
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young kiss after a birthday celebration at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sept. 15, 2022 (Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID)

Tarek, 41, looked elated to be celebrating his wife and donned an all-black ensemble of jeans and a plain tee. He added some color to his look with white kicks and a silver dog tag necklace. He appeared to have showered the reality star and real estate agent with some luxury items, as between kisses, he could be seen juggling a black Versace gift bag and a gold Louis Vuitton box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHi7j_0hytWpjs00
Tarek El Moussa carried some of his wife’s high-end presents for her (Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID)

He also showered her with affection in his birthday tribute to her on her special day. “Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung,” he began. “There is no one in this world like you:)! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room. As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man. Looking back on all of our photos and videos together it’s hard to choose my favorites, we have the most amazing memories together. Every day with you feels like the best day and I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world”. The sweet caption accompanied several photos of the couple together over the years, including ones with Tarek’s kids he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7.

He continued, “Bunny I love you more than words can describe and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, best friend, step-mom, and mom to be. Happy birthday, I hope you feel special today and everyday.”

Heather also posted for her birthday with a gorgeous snapshot of herself wearing her black lace gown and some behind-the-scenes photos from her birthday celebration at Craig’s. “35 years young today and feeling so blessed … I feel so lucky to be celebrating my life while I have a whole new life growing inside me… it’s surreal and it’s the kind of thing where words just don’t do it justice,” she began in her heartfelt post.

“I’m so grateful to be going into 35 with the best husband, bonus kids, family, and friends and a baby boy on the way… 35 feels incredible. I’m the most confident, happy and empowered I’ve ever been and I feel like the older you get the more you stop caring about the little things and the more you start living life the way you want to. And saying NO to things that don’t bring you fulfillment,” she continued.

One of the photos Heather shared from Craig’s showed her looking surprised as sparks shot out of a sparkler from her white birthday cake and Tarek smiling in the background. Three other photos showed the friends and family who joined in on the celebration, which included Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan, Tarek’s sister Angelique, and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Gets Caught On A Tire In First ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, plays a bride once again in her new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which comes out January 27, 2023 on Prime Video. The first photos from the film directed by Jason Moore that were released on Wednesday (Sept. 21) show Jennifer and Josh Duhamel, 49, facing major issues at their destination wedding. They play Darcy and Tom, respectively, who have to rescue their families taken hostage just as they were about to call off the wedding.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 4, & Dream Kardashian, 5, Hold Hands In Fairy Wings & Tutus: Photo

The dynamic duo consisting of 4-year-old True Thompson and 5-year-old Dream Kardashian is back at it again! The adorable cousins posed together in tutus and fairy wings in a carousel of photos shared by Khloe Kardashian, 38, on Sept. 20. True, who Khloe shares with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, looked adorable in a lilac ensemble with matching white and purple sneakers. Dream, who Rob shares with his ex Blac Chyna, donned a bright pink getup with pink and light blue kicks. Both girls had wands that matched their respective color schemes and styled their hair in piggy tails.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kirsten Dunst Holds Hands With Son Ennis, 4, In Rare Family Photos With Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst, 40, and her husband Jesse Plemons, 34, are a famously private couple. So their rare sighting alongside their four year old son, Ennis, on Tuesday was a treat for onlookers. In photos, the Spider-Man actress rocked a casual blue “J’aime Rodarte” tee shirt, relaxed jeans, and yellow slide sandals as she held hands with little Ennis. She wore her famous, short blonde locks down. Her eldest child wore a green tee shirt reading “One Love Jamaica” — perhaps a nod to his parents’ reported wedding at the GoldenEye Resort in Ocho Rios in early July.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Hollywood, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey’s Engagement Ring: See Her Gorgeous Diamond From Erich Schwer

Although part two of The Bachelorette finale began with a tense conversation between Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer about whether or not it was too soon for an engagement, their journey ended up with a proposal at the final rose ceremony. Gabby had already told Erich she loved him before the last rose ceremony, and she reiterated those feelings when they met one last time in Mexico. The emotions were mutual, and Erich got down on one knee and proposed with an oval-shaped Neil Lane ring. The massive single diamond sat atop a gold band.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte Cries & Is Comforted By Mom Kate Middleton At Queen’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: [SPOILER] Shows Up To ‘ATFR’ For Another Shot With Rachel

Aven Jones shocked Rachel Recchia when he showed up to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20! Rachel ended her relationship with Aven after he met her family during part one of the finale, and she got engaged to Tino Franco on the show. However, Rachel and Tino wound up breaking up in the months since filming ended due to Tino cheating, which led Aven to swoop in for another shot at love with her.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Heather Rae#Wedding#Black Lace#The Dress
HollywoodLife

Rachel Recchia’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From Tino Franco

Rachel Recchia got the proposal she was hoping for on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, which was filmed in May and aired on Sept. 20. Tino Franco got down on one knee at the final rose ceremony and popped the question to Rachel with a gorgeous ring. The Neil Lane engagement ring was a giant, emerald cut diamond on a gold band. Rachel was glowing as she accepted the ring from Tino.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos

Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in the photos below, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley & Wife Split After 3 Years Of Marriage

Paul Wesley is on his way to being single again. A rep for The Vampire Diaries icon, 40, reportedly confirmed that he has split from his wife of three years, Anita Ko Jewelry professional Ines de Ramon, 29 — and they’ve been apart for some time. “A rep for PW and IR has confirmed that they have separated,” a statement to PEOPLE read. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance In Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday Video: Watch

Will Smith made a rare appearance on video as he celebrated the birthday of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who turned 51 on September 18. The Bad Boys star, 53, was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of more than 25 years. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you,” Jada captioned the short clip alongside several heart face emojis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Erich Breaks Silence On Texts He Sent An Ex Before Filming

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged in Mexico while filming The Bachelorette in May, but a lot can happen in four months! The pair appeared live on After The Final Rose on Sept. 20 to discuss where things stand between them today. The appearance came following some public drama for Erich, including a resurfaced blackface photo from his high school yearbook and allegations from an ex that he only broke up with her to go on the show to further his career.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Smile In New Photos With Daughter Amid Flirting Scandal

Adam Levine, 43, and Behati Prinsloo, 34, looked like they were enjoying quality time together despite the headline-making alleged cheating scandal they’ve been involved in. The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were recently photographed walking outside with one of their two daughters and another person and flashed big smiles to the camera. Behati, who is pregnant with her and Adam’s third child, held the tot’s hand as her baby bump peeked through the bottom of her sleeveless crop top.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
241K+
Followers
22K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy