Heather Rae Young Covers Baby Bump In Black Lace Dress As She Kisses Tarek El Moussa

Image Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Heather Rae Young rang in her birthday with that pregnancy glow! The Selling Sunset star, who announced her pregnancy in July, was photographed kissing her house flipper husband Tarek El Moussa, outside the popular West Hollywood eatery, Craig’s, on the eve of her birthday. Heather, who turned 35 on Sept. 16, stunned in a black lace dress that featured a deep v-neckline and spaghetti straps and put her growing baby bump on display. The dress was completely see-through and Heather’s black bikini-cut underwear could be seen underneath. The dress had a mermaid effect, with layers of lace ruffles gathered around the lower portion of her legs to add some dimension to an otherwise figure-hugging dress.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young kiss after a birthday celebration at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sept. 15, 2022 (Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID)

Tarek, 41, looked elated to be celebrating his wife and donned an all-black ensemble of jeans and a plain tee. He added some color to his look with white kicks and a silver dog tag necklace. He appeared to have showered the reality star and real estate agent with some luxury items, as between kisses, he could be seen juggling a black Versace gift bag and a gold Louis Vuitton box.

Tarek El Moussa carried some of his wife’s high-end presents for her (Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID)

He also showered her with affection in his birthday tribute to her on her special day. “Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung,” he began. “There is no one in this world like you:)! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room. As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man. Looking back on all of our photos and videos together it’s hard to choose my favorites, we have the most amazing memories together. Every day with you feels like the best day and I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world”. The sweet caption accompanied several photos of the couple together over the years, including ones with Tarek’s kids he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7.

He continued, “Bunny I love you more than words can describe and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, best friend, step-mom, and mom to be. Happy birthday, I hope you feel special today and everyday.”

Heather also posted for her birthday with a gorgeous snapshot of herself wearing her black lace gown and some behind-the-scenes photos from her birthday celebration at Craig’s. “35 years young today and feeling so blessed … I feel so lucky to be celebrating my life while I have a whole new life growing inside me… it’s surreal and it’s the kind of thing where words just don’t do it justice,” she began in her heartfelt post.

“I’m so grateful to be going into 35 with the best husband, bonus kids, family, and friends and a baby boy on the way… 35 feels incredible. I’m the most confident, happy and empowered I’ve ever been and I feel like the older you get the more you stop caring about the little things and the more you start living life the way you want to. And saying NO to things that don’t bring you fulfillment,” she continued.

One of the photos Heather shared from Craig’s showed her looking surprised as sparks shot out of a sparkler from her white birthday cake and Tarek smiling in the background. Three other photos showed the friends and family who joined in on the celebration, which included Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan, Tarek’s sister Angelique, and more.