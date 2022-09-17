ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken D
4d ago

MAGA-right, the focus group tested term the Biden team is pushing to blacklist anyone who disagrees with their Marxist sickness.

Guest
5d ago

Did Biden incite violence when the democrat killed the journalist in Nevada? Or when the judge was threatened?

America Patriot
5d ago

Msnbc going down like cnn. Keep it up boys we MAGA people thank you

nbcboston.com

Protesters Confronted By Counter-Protesters Outside Boston Children's Hospital

A handful of protesters showed up outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday as the hospital continues to be targeted by far-right activists over its treatment of transgender youth. Carrying signs that said "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," the anti-trans protesters...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
MassLive.com

Where will Boston’s new redwood trees end up? Officials offer clues

The Dawn Redwood tree is the symbol of the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Jamaica Plain — at least according to Arboretum Director William Friedman. And now, 10 of those trees are heading to the care of the City of Boston, where officials will place them across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced while speaking at the arboretum. But where exactly the trees will end up is still up in the air, though officials offered some clues during a press conference.
BOSTON, MA
Randy Jackson
#Maga#General Health#Medical Services
massachusetts.edu

UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers

Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
BOSTON, MA
Health
commonwealthmagazine.org

Barnstable commissioner candidate minimizes ties to Oath Keepers

RON BEATY, a Republican candidate for Barnstable County commissioner, said Monday that he made a small donation to the right-wing group Oath Keepers in 2014 but has not been involved in the group since then. CommonWealth reported earlier this month that the Anti-Defamation League analyzed a leaked database of members...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
suffolk.edu

Poll: DeSantis Leads Governor's Race as Rubio Edges Demings in Senate Bid

Florida Governor Also Pulls Ahead of Trump as Likely Republican Presidential Contender. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump among voters in their home state of Florida, according to the latest Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll of likely Florida midterm voters. In a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary matchup,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
BOSTON, MA

