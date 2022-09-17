‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation

Read full article on original website
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
READI grants awarded to help improve quality of life in north central Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday was a day to dream and spend big. $40 million in READI grant money was awarded to help fund 19 separate projects in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall Counties. The program is designed to improve quality of life and to grow population. The largest grant,...
South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.
South Bend Cubs drop game 1 of championship series, 11-8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now in ‘win or go home’ mode after losing game 1 of the Midwest League Championship series. The Cubs lost to the Lake County Captains 11-8, squandering an early 5-run lead in the process. The series now shifts...
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries. You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice. Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated...
Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Street from Ewing Avenue to Donmoyer Avenue will close Wednesday. The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity. Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer. The road is expected to reopen...
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for biggest fundraiser
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The Jonathan Tuff Best in Show will take place on October 6th from 6 – 9.m. at the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom. Pet celebrities and their owners...
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Man charged for school bus related incident in LaPorte County
St. Joseph County VA Clinic accepts donation from 2022 Memorial Day Murph fundraiser
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka, which will likely be renamed after late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, has accepted a big donation. $20,000 was raised at the 2022 Memorial Day Murph fundraiser. It’s held annually by the St. Joseph County Metro SWAT Team and...
First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action
Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
