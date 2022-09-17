Read full article on original website
KULR8
Police investigating armed robbery at Holiday gas station on Grand in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a an armed robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station in the 700 block of Grand at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s, stands 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-six, has a slender build and was wearing a mask.
KULR8
Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
yourbigsky.com
BPD is searching for a masked man who robbed at gunpoint
Billings police are searching for man described in his 20-30’s, 5’3”-5’6” with a slender build who allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Grand early Wednesday morning. He was wearing a mask. No injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt....
Woman charged with attempted murder for Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman accused of shooting a man who reported her to police for stealing his car was charged Tuesday.
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
Arson fires reported at downtown Billings church, group living center
A woman was arrested early Tuesday after police said she set several fires at a downtown Billings church and a nearby dormitory housing nearly 20 people.
Suspect named in shooting on Billings Rims
Authorities have taken custody of Nathan Pretty Weasel as the suspect with the investigation ongoing. The report said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man.
Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting
Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
KULR8
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
explorebigsky.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
NBCMontana
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
Billings teens make first court appearance for shooting death charges
Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in district court, Thursday morning.
Feuding teenage groups connected to multiple recent Billings shootings
Billings police said two feuding teenage groups are responsible for multiple recent shootings over the last month, gang-like activity that includes kids as young as 12.
Jury duty phone scam on the rise in Billings
Phone scams are nothing new—but one jury duty scam circulating around Billings is costing victims thousands of dollars.
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
Inmate found dead in Yellowstone County jail
The inmate, 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was found unresponsive in his cell by a jail officer at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
State rejects petition to pull Signal Peak operating permit for Roundup mine
Six conservation organizations, led by the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council, filed a petition last month to revoke the operating permit for Signal Peak mine.
