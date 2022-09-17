ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KULR8

Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD is searching for a masked man who robbed at gunpoint

Billings police are searching for man described in his 20-30’s, 5’3”-5’6” with a slender build who allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Grand early Wednesday morning. He was wearing a mask. No injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt....
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting

Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
explorebigsky.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
BALLANTINE, MT
NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT

