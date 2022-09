On Saturday, the Bowdoin Latin American Student Organization (LASO) hosted its annual kickoff celebration on the Main Quad to signify the beginning of Latin Heritage Month. “Our big idea behind the kickoff event was to start the semester off with a big splash,” LASO Programming Director Jose Mota ’23 said. “We worked hard over the summer to plan important events for all of Latin Heritage Month, and we’re really just aiming to let people know what our culture is.”

BRUNSWICK, ME