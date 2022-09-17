ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
KGW

Ridgefield teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract, union says

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A tentative contract agreement between the Ridgefield School District and a union representing teachers after a six-day strike is tentative no more. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, staff voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of ratifying the new contract. The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Tuesday...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KGW

Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

A guide to fall activities in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — With tree leaves turning yellow to orange and pumpkin spice lattes sneaking their way back into coffee shops, that can only mean one thing — fall is upon us. Thursday marks the first day of fall, so get out your sweaters and rain jackets and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR

