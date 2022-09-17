Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
KGW
Oregon's Secretary of State marks National Voter Registration Day with stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Oregon's election day less than two months away, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan held an event at the Multnomah County Library in Southeast Portland on Tuesday to mark National Voter Registration Day. "People in Oregon can do that easily at Oregonvotes.gov," Fagan said. "It literally...
KGW
Mayor Wheeler announces plan for Old Town-focused police unit
Old Town’s nightlife has increasingly become one focal point for gun violence in Portland. Business owners think the new plan could make a positive change.
KGW
Neighbors around Laurelhurst Park employ lawyer to force action on homeless camps
The lawyer is employing a novel argument to demand the city clear tents away. This time it’s all about the trees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I'm really fearful': Tenants panic amid rent hike at Washougal apartment complex
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Several tenants at a Washougal, Washington apartment complex are facing a steep rent increase, leaving many scrambling for options. On Friday, residents at the Rockwood Terrace Apartments received a lease renewal offer with close to a $400 per month rent increase. That would bring rent to $1,365 a month.
Ridgefield teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract, union says
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A tentative contract agreement between the Ridgefield School District and a union representing teachers after a six-day strike is tentative no more. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, staff voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of ratifying the new contract. The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Tuesday...
Neighbors living near Laurelhurst Park turn to attorney for help clearing homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mike Carulli has lived across the street from Laurelhurst Park for most of his life. He will be the first to say the area isn't as pleasant as it used to be, and he says the homeless camp along Southeast Oak Street is to blame. "Personally,...
KGW
NE Portland neighbors criticize PBOT’s safety redesign of their street
The neighbors and PBOT say they want the same thing — a safe corridor more popular with cyclists than drivers. But they don’t agree on the methods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
KGW
Tenants at an apartment complex in Washougal face 40% increase in rent
Management gave tenants just one week to sign the lease. Rent increase won't kick in until December.
Mexican-owned bakery celebrates 20 years in business in South Salem
SALEM, Ore. — At only 18-years-old, Emilio Villarreal migrated from Jalisco, Mexico to the United State in 1973 searching for his American dream. And while moving to a foreign country was full of unknowns — Villarreal was certain of one thing — how to bake Mexican bread.
Explore Portland by trail, tram, trolley and train on the 4T Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Sunrise producer Kassy Taylor hit Portland's "4T Trail" — short for Trail, Tram, Trolley and Train. If you live in Portland and want a different way to see the city, consider the 4T Trail!. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A guide to fall activities in the Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — With tree leaves turning yellow to orange and pumpkin spice lattes sneaking their way back into coffee shops, that can only mean one thing — fall is upon us. Thursday marks the first day of fall, so get out your sweaters and rain jackets and...
Multnomah County DA's office to take second look at Portland home intruder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney's office said it plans to take a second look at a high-profile case involving a woman who walked into a Northeast Portland home and curled up on a 10-year-old's empty bed last Monday. The woman, later identified by authorities as Terri...
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
KGW
Hillsboro builds its first tiny-home village for transitional housing
A large abandoned field near the heart of Hillsboro will soon be a refuge for homeless people. Right now there are no available shelter beds in the city.
Oregon wildfire survivors find housing after nearly two years of living in hotels
GATES, Ore. — It's been two years since the Beachie Creek Fire in 2020, but the scars still run deep for many of the survivors. Some are still living out of hotels while others just moved out. Stephanie Lynch and her family is one of those families that has...
KGW
Multnomah County DA reconsiders decision not to charge homeless woman due to mental health issues
Terri Zinser was arrested after she allegedly walked into a family’s home and curled up in their child’s empty bed. The DA’s office initially declined to prosecute.
KGW
Shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood leaves one dead
The victim arrived at the hospital in a car, police said, but was later pronounced dead. Investigators are now poring over the area near Northgate Park.
Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
Comments / 1