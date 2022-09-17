Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
Salt Lake City settles lawsuit with family of autistic teen shot by police
Salt Lake City has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Linden Cameron, a teenager with autism who was shot and wounded by a police officer two years ago.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police seek tips after local church damaged, burglarized
PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help with information on a church burglary. On Monday, officers responded to the scene at 1044 N. Geneva Road. “Multiple windows and property inside was found damaged,” says a statement issued by police....
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen
After having their side-by-side and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.
herrimantelegraph.org
The Salt Lake Serial Killer
When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
Gephardt Daily
Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Stabbing leads to lockout at Layton High, 2 other schools; 1 student in hospital, 1 in custody
LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old Layton High School student is in police custody and a 15-year-old stabbing victim is in the hospital after two groups left the school early Tuesday afternoon to fight in a nearby park. The alleged assault led to a lockout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi
Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
kslnewsradio.com
Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for attacking bus driver and threatening passengers, police say
SUNSET, Utah– A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill him, and everyone on board. The man is also accused of threatening and assaulting an arresting officer. According to arrest documents, this all happened on Sept. 16 during the morning commute....
KSLTV
Deputies warning Utahns after catching man going 60 mph over speed limit
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah County authorities say a 43-year-old man was stopped in Eagle Mountain Tuesday for going 60 mph over the speed limit. The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m. on state Route 73 and Sunset Drive, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. In the agency’s...
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
Comments / 1