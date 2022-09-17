ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Body of missing student recovered from Florida lake, firefighters say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 5 days ago

FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a missing student was recovered from a Florida lake on Friday evening, the Orlando Fire Department said.

Student missing, another hurt after lightning reportedly strikes near rowing team practice in Florida

Orlando firefighters said they recovered the student’s body around 5:15 p.m.

We are incredibly saddened by this incident and appreciate the efforts of the multiple agencies who worked together over the past 24 hours to assist in the rescue, including Orlando Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire Rescue and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

On behalf of the Orlando Fire Department and all the first responders on scene, our hearts go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.

Orlando Fire Department

The student was reported missing Thursday after a rowing team of five was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing Complex and their boat capsized. Firefighters said lightning was detected in the area but they were not sure if it struck the boat.

One student was taken to a hospital. Three other students were able to go home safely, WESH reported.

